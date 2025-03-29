ICE detains international graduate student at University of Minnesota

1 of 2 | An international student at the University of Minnesota was detained in Minneapolis by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, a situation the university’s president calls “deeply concerning.” File Photo courtesy Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE

"We learned that, on March 27 at an off-campus residence, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials detained a graduate student enrolled on our Twin Cities campus. We are actively working to gather more details about this incident," Cunningham said in a statement to students on the school's website.

The school is not releasing the student's name for privacy reasons.

"The University had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred," Cunningham said in her statement.

"It is important to note that our campus departments of public safety, including UMPD, do not enforce federal immigration laws, and our officers do not inquire about an individual's immigration status. Their focus remains on public safety, fostering trust and maintaining strong relationships across the University community."

The student is receiving legal advice through the University Student Legal Service office, according to the Graduate Labor Union.

"These actions are an affront to our civil liberties and the tenants of academic freedom. International students are a pillar of our university community and our union. We will not stand by and allow their rights to be trampled," the union said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Political figures are also weighing in.

"I am saddened and angered that ICE is operating around the University of Minnesota. Our campuses should be a safe place for all students, staff, and visitors. I am monitoring the situation closely, and encourage you to stay vigilant and well-informed," State Sen. Doron Clark, D-Minn., said on X.

Earlier this month, ICE agents detained students at two other American universities.