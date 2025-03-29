Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2025 / 4:31 PM

FCC to investigate 'DEI discrimination' at Disney, ABC

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, pictured speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 29, on Thursday announced an investigation into possible "DEI discrimination" at Walt Disney and ABC. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 2 | Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, pictured speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 29, on Thursday announced an investigation into possible "DEI discrimination" at Walt Disney and ABC. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission Enforcement Bureau has launched an investigation into hiring practices at Disney and ABC to ensure neither is violating equal employment opportunity regulations through "DEI discrimination."

"I want to ensure that Disney and ABC have not been violating FCC equal employee opportunity regulations by promoting invidious forms of [diversity, equity and inclusion] discrimination," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Thursday in a letter to Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger.

Advertisement

The FCC investigation is to ensure Disney and ABC have ended "any and all discriminatory initiatives in substance, not just in name," Carr said.

He also wants to determine whether Disney's actions complied at all times with applicable FCC regulations, even if those actions have ended.

Related

"Disney started out a century ago as an iconic American company," Carr said.

"For decades, Disney focused on churning out box office and programming successes," he continued. "But then, something changed. Disney has now been embroiled in rounds of controversy surrounding its DEI policies."

Carr said "numerous reports" suggest Disney's leaders "went all-in on insidious forms of DEI discrimination" in a manner that "infected" the company's decision making.

Advertisement

The Communications Act and FCC rules prohibit entities like Disney and ABC from discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, age or gender, Carr wrote.

"I am concerned that ABC and its parent company have been or may still be promoting invidious formed of DEI in a manner that does not comply with FCC regulations," he said.

Carr said Disney in recent years prioritized DEI and "embedded explicit race- and gender-based criteria across its operations."

Such practices include implementing "racially segregated affinity groups and spaces" and launching Disney's "Reimagine Tomorrow" initiative that Carr called a "mechanism for advancing its DEI mission."

Carr also accuses ABC of imposing mandatory "inclusion standards" that require half of all regular and recurring characters to depict underrepresented groups and at least half of all writers, directors, crew and vendors be hired based on group identity.

"It appears that executive bonuses may also have been tied to DEI 'performance,' and ABC has utilized race-based hiring databases and restricted fellowships to select demographic groups," Carr wrote.

He said it is unclear if Disney and ABC have fundamentally changed their recent DEI-driven policies and if their past practices violated FCC regulations.

Disney officials are reviewing Carr's letter, according to a prepared statement shared with the BBC.

Advertisement

"We look forward to engaging with the commission to answer its questions," the statement said.

ABC officials did not respond to a UPI request for comment on Saturday afternoon.

The Trump administration has banned DEI practices within the federal government and is opposing discrimination among U.S. employers.

Latest Headlines

Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Hegseth signs memo for cuts to Pentagon civilian workforce
March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum to reduce the Pentagon's civilian workforce by an undisclosed amount and to reorganize the government's largest agency.
JD Vance visits U.S. base in Greenland, describes importance of island
U.S. News // 1 day ago
JD Vance visits U.S. base in Greenland, describes importance of island
March 28 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance on Friday visited a U.S. military base In Greenland, describing the importance of the island to U.S. security and how Denmark is "not doing a good job at keeping Greenland safe."
ICE detains international graduate student at University of Minnesota
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
ICE detains international graduate student at University of Minnesota
March 29 (UPI) -- An international student at the University of Minnesota was detained in Minneapolis by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, a situation the university's president calls "deeply concerning."
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX
March 29 (UPI) -- A North Dakota senator has raised questions about the U.S. Space Force potentially canceling planned military satellite development contracts in favor of SpaceX-produced satellites called Starshield.
Delta flight has close call with Air Force aircraft near Reagan airport
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delta flight has close call with Air Force aircraft near Reagan airport
March 29 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines flight had a reported close call with a U.S. Air Force jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, close call that comes months after a deadly crash nearby.
Trump commutes sentence of Ozy Media founder before beginning sentence
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump commutes sentence of Ozy Media founder before beginning sentence
March 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the criminal sentence of Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson, a few hours before he was due to begin serving a 116-month prison term in California.
State Department formally notifies Congress of dissolving USAID; court allows cuts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
State Department formally notifies Congress of dissolving USAID; court allows cuts
March 28 (UPI) -- The State Department on Friday formally notified Congress of the closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development, with the remaining operations and programs run by the diplomatic agency.
Wisconsin attorney general sues to stop Musk's $1 million payments to voters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin attorney general sues to stop Musk's $1 million payments to voters
March 28 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued Elon Musk for his plan to pay two people $1 million each for voting in the state's Supreme Court race.
Elon Musk's AI company acquires his X social media platform in $33B Deal
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Elon Musk's AI company acquires his X social media platform in $33B Deal
March 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Friday announced he has sold his social media platform X to his artificial intelligence company, xAI, in an all-stock transaction valued at $33 billion plus $12 billion in debt.
Stock market slumps amid recession, inflation fears
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Stock market slumps amid recession, inflation fears
March 28 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended the week Friday with a major selloff amid fears of a new round of tariffs, inflation and declining consumer sentiment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Department formally notifies Congress of dissolving USAID; court allows cuts
State Department formally notifies Congress of dissolving USAID; court allows cuts
Elon Musk's AI company acquires his X social media platform in $33B Deal
Elon Musk's AI company acquires his X social media platform in $33B Deal
Engineers seek to extract Army vehicle submerged in Lithuanian forest, search for 4 troops
Engineers seek to extract Army vehicle submerged in Lithuanian forest, search for 4 troops
Stock market slumps amid recession, inflation fears
Stock market slumps amid recession, inflation fears
Trump commutes sentence of Ozy Media founder before beginning sentence
Trump commutes sentence of Ozy Media founder before beginning sentence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement