Three-fourths of polled American scientists say they are considering leaving U.S.

March 28 (UPI) -- Trump administration scientific research budget cuts appear to have prompted three-fourths of polled scientists to say they're considering leaving the United States for Europe or Canada. The poll, published in the scientific journal Nature, revealed 75.3% of the responding scientists are considering leaving, while 24.7% are not. Advertisement

Scientists, especially those who are younger and early into their careers, were more likely than older scientists to consider leaving the United States.

The poll showed of 690 postgraduate researchers responding, 548 were considering leaving the U.S. Of the 340 doctoralstudents, 255 of them said they were also considering leaving the country for more science-friendly nations.

Roughly 1,650 scientists responded to the survey.

Tens of thousands of federal employees, including scientists, have been fired and ordered rehired by court order, creating chaos and disrupting research work.

Simultaneously mass deportations of migrants, including 300 here legally according to the State Department, and fights over academic freedom at universities has all contributed to the poll results.

One genomics and agriculture grad student responding to the poll said, "This is my home -- I really love my country. But a lot of my mentors have been telling me to get out, right now."

That student lost research support for her work when the Trump administration cut off funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development.

One early-career researcher said they are facing research funding cuts at a critical stage in their careers and may not be able weather the storm like more established scientists.

The sudden big cuts led by un-elected billionaire Elon Musk seeks to shrink the federal government without systematically and carefully considering the impacts.

One example of research cuts is at the National Institutes of Health. At the NIH, all research on what Trump and Musk consider "equity" issues like Black maternal health and HIV research was cut.

The NIH was ordered by a federal judge after several lawsuits to stop trying to stop research grants for medical institutions and universities.