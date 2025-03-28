Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2025 / 2:12 PM

Three-fourths of polled American scientists say they are considering leaving U.S.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Trump administration scientific research budget cuts appears to have prompted 75.3% of polled scientists to say they're considering leaving the United States for Europe or Canada. File Photo by FotoshopTofs/Pixabay
Trump administration scientific research budget cuts appears to have prompted 75.3% of polled scientists to say they're considering leaving the United States for Europe or Canada. File Photo by FotoshopTofs/Pixabay

March 28 (UPI) -- Trump administration scientific research budget cuts appear to have prompted three-fourths of polled scientists to say they're considering leaving the United States for Europe or Canada.

The poll, published in the scientific journal Nature, revealed 75.3% of the responding scientists are considering leaving, while 24.7% are not.

Advertisement

Scientists, especially those who are younger and early into their careers, were more likely than older scientists to consider leaving the United States.

The poll showed of 690 postgraduate researchers responding, 548 were considering leaving the U.S. Of the 340 doctoralstudents, 255 of them said they were also considering leaving the country for more science-friendly nations.

Related

Roughly 1,650 scientists responded to the survey.

Tens of thousands of federal employees, including scientists, have been fired and ordered rehired by court order, creating chaos and disrupting research work.

Simultaneously mass deportations of migrants, including 300 here legally according to the State Department, and fights over academic freedom at universities has all contributed to the poll results.

One genomics and agriculture grad student responding to the poll said, "This is my home -- I really love my country. But a lot of my mentors have been telling me to get out, right now."

Advertisement

That student lost research support for her work when the Trump administration cut off funding for the U.S. Agency for International Development.

One early-career researcher said they are facing research funding cuts at a critical stage in their careers and may not be able weather the storm like more established scientists.

The sudden big cuts led by un-elected billionaire Elon Musk seeks to shrink the federal government without systematically and carefully considering the impacts.

One example of research cuts is at the National Institutes of Health. At the NIH, all research on what Trump and Musk consider "equity" issues like Black maternal health and HIV research was cut.

The NIH was ordered by a federal judge after several lawsuits to stop trying to stop research grants for medical institutions and universities.

Latest Headlines

Executive order would ban federal employee unionization, collective bargaining
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Executive order would ban federal employee unionization, collective bargaining
March 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of federal workers may lose the right to unionize after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would ban employees in several departments and agencies from doing so.
Utah becomes first state to ban fluoride from its public drinking water
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Utah becomes first state to ban fluoride from its public drinking water
March 28 (UPI) -- Utah became the first U.S. state to ban fluoride in its public water systems under bill signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox.
Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members
March 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift lower court orders that stopped deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
March 28 (UPI) -- The founder of bankrupt electric vehicle maker Nikola has received an unconditional pardon from President Donald Trump.
JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit Space Force base in Greenland
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit Space Force base in Greenland
March 28 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are headed to Greenland to visit a U.S. Space Force base.
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
March 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is headed for Wisconsin to speak with voters and then hand a million dollars to two of them.
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
March 28 (UPI) -- Federal economic agencies say personal income and spending went up in February, but inflation grew as well.
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has begun an investigation into the admission policies of five California universities to see if any still employ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices.
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
March 28 (UPI) -- The State Department has revoked at least 300 visas, mostly over pro-Palestinian protests, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as the United States cracks down on the activism of foreign-born residents.
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
March 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore "truth and sanity to American history" by directing the Smithsonian to eliminate "divisive" and "anti-American ideology" from its museums.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
Five wounded, including two Americans, in Amsterdam stabbing spree
Five wounded, including two Americans, in Amsterdam stabbing spree
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement