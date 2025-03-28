Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures

Elon Musk gestures on stage when he speaks inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in January. He'll be in Wisconsin Sunday to speak with voters. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk will travel to Wisconsin to speak with voters and then hand $1 million to two of them. Musk said in an X post Friday that he "will give a talk in Wisconsin," on Sunday night with entry exclusively "limited to those who have voted in the Supreme Court election." Advertisement

He also said that he "will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote."

Musk did not reveal where in Wisconsin he will speak, and it's unclear how he will determine that someone did or didn't vote in the election, but the money he is to award is connected to the online "Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges" that Musk's America PAC has circulated.

The petition states that those who sign are "rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role," which the document defines as "interpreting, not legislating."

The petition also offers $100 to registered voters of Wisconsin who fill out the online petition, and those who refer petition signers get another $100 for each referred person.

However, while nowhere in the online petition's terms and conditions or anywhere in the body of its writing does it say there's an opportunity to win a million dollars, the America PAC posted to X Wednesday that "Scott A. From Green Bay" was the "first $1 million spokesperson for signing our Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges."

That winner has since been identified as Scott Ainsworth from Green Bay, Wisc., who said in a video posted to America PAC's X page Friday that "everyone should do what I did-sign the petition, refer your friends, get out and vote early for Brad Schimel."

The upcoming April 1 election in Wisconsin between Republican Brad Schimel and Democrat Susan Crawford has received national interest as Wisconsin is a crucial swing state where the Supreme Court currently leans to the left.

Meanwhile, the winner of the second million dollars has not yet been identified. As for Ainsworth, he went on to thank Musk in his video post and added that he's possibly taking "a weekend trip down to Chicago and staying at Trump Tower."