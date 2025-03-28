Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2025 / 1:30 PM

Utah becomes first state to ban fluoride from its public drinking water

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R-UT) in the East Room of the White House in 2024. Spencer signed a bill Thursday that bans fluoride from his state's public drinking water. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R-UT) in the East Room of the White House in 2024. Spencer signed a bill Thursday that bans fluoride from his state's public drinking water. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Utah became the first U.S. state to ban fluoride in its public water systems under bill signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox.

Cox signed the bill Thursday that "prohibits adding fluoride to public water systems."

Advertisement

The bill was introduced in January, then passed in the state Senate in February. It takes effect May 7.

Utah's population already had one of the lowest Community Water Fluoridation percentages in the nation; the CDC ranked Utah 44 out of the 50 states in 2022, as only 43.6% of its residents received fluoridated water.

Medical associations and public health groups such as the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Dental Association support adding fluoride to drinking water to help prevent cavities.

Bills have also been filed by lawmakers in Kentucky, Montana and Tennessee to either make fluoridation optional for water systems or completely prevent fluoride from being added to systems altogether. And in Florida, a bill proposed Thursday in the current legislative session would ban "the use of any additive included primarily for health-related purposes," which would include fluoride.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Three-fourths of polled American scientists say they are considering leaving U.S.
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Three-fourths of polled American scientists say they are considering leaving U.S.
March 28 (UPI) -- Trump administration scientific research budget cuts appears to have prompted some 75% of polled scientists to say they're considering leaving the United States for Europe or Canada.
Executive order would ban federal employee unionization, collective bargaining
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Executive order would ban federal employee unionization, collective bargaining
March 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of federal workers may lose the right to unionize after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would ban employees in several departments and agencies from doing so.
Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members
March 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift lower court orders that stopped deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
March 28 (UPI) -- The founder of bankrupt electric vehicle maker Nikola has received an unconditional pardon from President Donald Trump.
JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit Space Force base in Greenland
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit Space Force base in Greenland
March 28 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are headed to Greenland to visit a U.S. Space Force base.
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
March 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is headed for Wisconsin to speak with voters and then hand a million dollars to two of them.
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
March 28 (UPI) -- Federal economic agencies say personal income and spending went up in February, but inflation grew as well.
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has begun an investigation into the admission policies of five California universities to see if any still employ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices.
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
March 28 (UPI) -- The State Department has revoked at least 300 visas, mostly over pro-Palestinian protests, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as the United States cracks down on the activism of foreign-born residents.
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
March 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore "truth and sanity to American history" by directing the Smithsonian to eliminate "divisive" and "anti-American ideology" from its museums.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
Five wounded, including two Americans, in Amsterdam stabbing spree
Five wounded, including two Americans, in Amsterdam stabbing spree
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement