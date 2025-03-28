Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members

March 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift lower court orders that stopped deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
"This case presents fundamental questions about who decides how to conduct sensitive national-security-related operations in this country," acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote in the application. "The President, through Article II [of the Constitution], or the Judiciary, through [temporary restraining orders].