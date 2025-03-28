Trending
U.S. News
March 28, 2025 / 12:45 PM

Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members

By Ian Stark
Alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua are escorted to their cells at the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador on March 16. The Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport suspected gang members. Photo via El Salvador Presidential Press Office/UPI
Alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua are escorted to their cells at the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador on March 16. The Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport suspected gang members. Photo via El Salvador Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift lower court orders that stopped deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

"This case presents fundamental questions about who decides how to conduct sensitive national-security-related operations in this country," acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote in the application. "The President, through Article II [of the Constitution], or the Judiciary, through [temporary restraining orders].

"The Constitution supplies a clear answer: the president," Harris added, "The republic cannot afford a different choice."

A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 Wednesday in favor of a restraining order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued March 15 that blocked the deportation of alleged gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act for 14 days.

The act allows for the deportation of migrants amidst a declared war or an "invasion" by a foreign nation. President Donald Trump has said he can use it against purported members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang because he considers the gang's presence akin to an invasion.

"The president has since determined that thousands of members of this designated foreign terrorist organization have illegally 'infiltrated' the country," wrote Harris in her filing."After making the requisite [Alien Enemies Act] findings, the President designated [Tren de Aragua] members in the United States as 'subject to immediate apprehension, detention, and removal.'"

Two planes holding 238 migrants alleged to be Tren de Aragua members were put on planes and flown to the Terrorist Confinement Center, or CECOT, in El Salvador on March 15, which Judge Boasberg had ordered be turned around as part of his ruling, but those deported in that action remain incarcerated at CECOT.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
March 28 (UPI) -- The founder of bankrupt electric vehicle maker Nikola has received an unconditional pardon from President Donald Trump.
JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit Space Force base in Greenland
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit Space Force base in Greenland
March 28 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are headed to Greenland to visit a U.S. Space Force base.
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
March 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is headed for Wisconsin to speak with voters and then hand a million dollars to two of them.
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
March 28 (UPI) -- Federal economic agencies say personal income and spending went up in February, but inflation grew as well.
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has begun an investigation into the admission policies of five California universities to see if any still employ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices.
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
March 28 (UPI) -- The State Department has revoked at least 300 visas, mostly over pro-Palestinian protests, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as the United States cracks down on the activism of foreign-born residents.
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
March 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore "truth and sanity to American history" by directing the Smithsonian to eliminate "divisive" and "anti-American ideology" from its museums.
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
March 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to strip lawyers at WilmerHale of their security clearances,
Michigan resident dies of rabies contracted from transplanted organ
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Michigan resident dies of rabies contracted from transplanted organ
March 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan resident has died from rabies contracted while undergoing an organ transplant, according to state health officials.
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
March 27 (UPI) -- Airline travel between the U.S. and Canada has dropped by 70% compared to the same time last year, the result of dueling tariffs between the two countries and U.S. overtures to make Canada the 51st state.
