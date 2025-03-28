Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2025 / 4:13 PM

State Department formally notifies Congress of dissolving USAID

By Allen Cone
Share with X
People stand in the street on February 28 in the District of Columbia as they rally in support of USAID and their terminated workers. File photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 3 | People stand in the street on February 28 in the District of Columbia as they rally in support of USAID and their terminated workers. File photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The State Department on Friday formally notified Congress of the closure of the U.S. Agency for International Development with the remaining operations and programs now run by the diplomatic agency.

Two weeks ago, a federal district judge said the shutdown would deprive Congress of its constitutional authority on whether to close an agency. President John F. Kennedy signed the legislation creating the agency in 1961.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump on Feb. 4 named Secretary of State Marco Rubio to serve as acting administrator of the organization, which initially had 5,200 employees. On Friday, Rubio said the remaining 900 employees will be terminated.

"Today, the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have notified Congress on their intent to undertake a reorganization that would involve realigning certain USAID functions to the Department by July 1, 2025, and discontinuing the remaining USAID functions that do not align with Administration priorities," Rubio said in a statement.

Advertisement

On his first day back in the White House, President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day freeze of all U.S. foreign aid and a review of whether aid programs were aligned with his administration's policy.

On March 10, Rubio terminated some 5,200 contracts. The remaining 18% of the programs were to be taken over by the State Department.

Some programs to be canceled provided for nutrition assistance for infants in developing countries and for treatments and prevention of diseases such as polio, malaria, tuberculosis, Ebola and HIV.

USAID distributed nearly $43.8 billion in aid in 2023. In all, the U.S. government disbursed $71.9 billion in foreign assistance, about 1.2% of the total budget according to ForeignAssistance.gov.

Jeremy Lewin, a Department of Government Efficiency employee, took over running the day-to-day operations at USAID from Pete Marocco on March 20.

In an email to staff Friday, he said terminations would go into effect on July 1 or Sept. 2. Although workers may be asked to work in some capacity, the email obtained by NPR said they were ordered to leave "the front office" by 1 p.m. Friday without a reason given.

"As you can imagine, there will be lots of work to responsibly migrate operations and responsibility to the State Department," Lewin wrote in the email to staff.

Advertisement

He noted overseas staff "will be offered safe and fully compensated return travel."

Lewin explained the process of some workers moving to the State Department will be provided in detail most likely in April or May.

There is a separate process "for hiring personnel into available roles at the State Department," he wrote.

"In the next three months, we will work closely with the State Department to build their capacities to assume the responsible administration of USAID's remaining life-saving and strategic aid programming."

Rubio said he expects aid to be better handled.

"Foreign assistance done right can advance our national interests, protect our borders and strengthen our partnerships with key allies," Rubio said. "Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago. As a result, the gains were too few and the costs were too high."

He added: "Thanks to President Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over. We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens.

"We are continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country. This is yet another promise made and delivered to the American people."

Advertisement

On March 18, a federal judge ruled that efforts by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to shut down USAID "likely violated the U.S. Constitution in multiple ways."

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang, who was appointed by Barack Obama, ordered DOGE to reinstate USAID employee and contractors' access to email, payment and other electronic systems, according to the 68-page ruling.

"The court will require defendants, within 14 days, to secure and submit a written agreement among all necessary parties that ensures that USAID will be able to reoccupy USAID headquarters at its original location, in the event of a final ruling in favor of plaintiffs," the ruling from Cuang, who served in Maryland, said.

On Feb. 14, District Court Judge Amir Ali, an appointee of President Joe Biden in the District of Columbia, ruled that almost $2 billion in unpaid fees for related humanitarian work must be paid out despite a freeze on foreign aid.

The order was paused on Feb. 26 by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, but the full court by a 5-4 vote March 5 denied the Trump administration's request to block the order.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

JD Vance visits U.S. base in Greenland, describes importance of island
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
JD Vance visits U.S. base in Greenland, describes importance of island
March 28 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance on Friday visited a U.S. military base In Greenland, describing the importance of the island to U.S. security and how Denmark is "not doing a good job at keeping Greenland safe."
Three-fourths of polled American scientists say they are considering leaving U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three-fourths of polled American scientists say they are considering leaving U.S.
March 28 (UPI) -- Trump administration scientific research budget cuts appears to have prompted some 75% of polled scientists to say they're considering leaving the United States for Europe or Canada.
Executive order would ban federal employee unionization, collective bargaining
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Executive order would ban federal employee unionization, collective bargaining
March 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of federal workers may lose the right to unionize after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would ban employees in several departments and agencies from doing so.
Utah becomes first state to ban fluoride from its public drinking water
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Utah becomes first state to ban fluoride from its public drinking water
March 28 (UPI) -- Utah became the first U.S. state to ban fluoride in its public water systems under bill signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox.
Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to lift deportation block of alleged gang members
March 28 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift lower court orders that stopped deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump pardons Nikola founder Trevor Milton on fraud conviction
March 28 (UPI) -- The founder of bankrupt electric vehicle maker Nikola has received an unconditional pardon from President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk to speak in Wisconsin, give away $2M in prizes for petition signatures
March 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is headed for Wisconsin to speak with voters and then hand a million dollars to two of them.
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
PCE: Fed's preferred inflation gauge rises 0.4% in February; higher than expecations
March 28 (UPI) -- Federal economic agencies say personal income and spending went up in February, but inflation grew as well.
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department probes five California universities for DEI admission policies
March 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has begun an investigation into the admission policies of five California universities to see if any still employ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices.
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. has revoked hundreds of visas over links to pro-Palestinian protests, says Rubio
March 28 (UPI) -- The State Department has revoked at least 300 visas, mostly over pro-Palestinian protests, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as the United States cracks down on the activism of foreign-born residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
Trump orders removal of 'divisive,' 'anti-American ideology' Smithsonian exhibits
Five wounded, including two Americans, in Amsterdam stabbing spree
Five wounded, including two Americans, in Amsterdam stabbing spree
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
Trump targets law firm with executive order over hiring Robert Mueller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement