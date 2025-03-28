JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance to visit Space Force base in Greenland

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are set to travel to Greenland on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are headed to Greenland Friday to visit a U.S. Space Force base. The two, as well as National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Senator Michael Lee, R-UT are scheduled to tour the Pituffik Space Base Friday, where Vance will deliver remarks and receive briefings.

Scheduled for only a single day, originally the visit was to include an appearance at a dogsled race by the Second Lady, but that portion of the itinerary was canceled.

There has been some pushback from Greenlanders in regard to the U.S., after President Donald Trump said on numerous occasions that he would like the United States to take control of Greenland.

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said on Facebook Sunday that "the upcoming and subsequent private visit of the wife of the United States Vice President and the United States President's highest security [advisor] cannot be seen only as a private visit," and that "We can already see now, how big a mess it's caused."

The Tupilak Travel company, based in Greenland capital city of Nuuk, had at first offered to receive Usha Vance, but has since withdrawn that offer.

"When the U.S. Consulate called [Monday] and asked if the U.S. Vice President's wife Usha Vance could visit our store on Friday, we replied that [we] would be happy to," the company said in a social media post Tuesday.

"After closer consideration, however, we have now informed the consulate that we do not want her visit."