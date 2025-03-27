Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 27, 2025 / 3:58 PM

EPA to process controversial Clean Air Act pollution exemptions

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Eventual Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing on January 16 and is accepting qualifying Clean Air Act exemption requests via email through Monday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Eventual Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing on January 16 and is accepting qualifying Clean Air Act exemption requests via email through Monday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is allowing entities subject to the Clean Air Act to seek exemptions via email through Monday while the agency reconsiders relevant rules.

Representatives of prominent environmental groups say the exemptions might harm local communities.

Advertisement

Environmental Defense Fund general counsel Vickie Patton told The Hill the potential exemptions are a "reckless invitation to hundreds of industrial emitters of toxic pollution to discharge hazardous contaminants into our communities and neighborhoods."

As a way "to advance President [Donald] Trump's executive orders and power the great American comeback, EPA has set up and electronic mailbox to allow the regulated community to request a presidential exemption," the EPA announced.

Related

The Clean Air Act allows the president to exempt from compliance stationary sources of air pollution for up to two years if the technology to implement the standard is unavailable and national security interests support the need for exemption, according to the EPA.

The exemptions also might be eligible for an additional two years.

Entities seeking Clean Air Act exemptions can do so by emailing the EPA at [email protected] by Monday.

Exemption requests must include information about why the requesting entity meets the requirements for a Clean Air Act exemption.

Advertisement

The EPA on March 12 requested reconsideration of several Clean Air Act rules affecting coal- and oil-fired electric power generation, synthetic organic chemical manufacturing, ethylene oxide emissions for sterilization facilities and rubber tire manufacturing.

The EPA also is reconsidering Clean Air Act rules regarding copper smelting, iron and steel manufacturing, lime manufacturing, coke ovens and iron ore processing.

Entities whose activities are subject to those Clean Air Act rules can seek two-year exemptions while the EPA reconsiders those rules.

The EPA notice includes an email template to standardize exemption requests.

The Clean Air Act exemptions considerations first were made available by the Biden administration, which offered an ethylene oxide rule exemption for makers of medical devices to prevent a supply chain disruption, The Hill reported.

Trump expanded the potential exemptions to include industrial activities that support domestic manufacturing and energy production, among other economic areas.

The president a week ago announced his administration is supporting coal-fired power plants to help make the United States achieve energy independence.

Potential air pollution from arsenic and mercury are especially concerning, the Environmental Defense Fund's Patton told Politico's E&E News.

"Mercury can have devastating impacts to babies' brains," she said. "Arsenic is a known toxic [sic]."

Advertisement

She said the EPA website invites "hundreds of industrial sources of cancer-causing pollution and other toxics [sic] to evade science-based clean air standards that are designed to keep our families safe."

Earthjustice director of clean air practice James Pew called the exemptions offer a "free pass to powerful interests while people in places like Houston, Chicago and West Virginia continue breathing toxic air," E&E News reported.

"Delaying compliance deadlines to EPA's own regulations means more people with be diagnosed with cancer and other diseases that [the] EPA knows it can prevent," Pew said.

"It's hard to see how these sweeping exemptions are even legal," he added.

Latest Headlines

Trump withdraws Elise Stefanik's U.N. ambassadorship nomination
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Trump withdraws Elise Stefanik's U.N. ambassadorship nomination
March 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., for U.N. ambassador because he said he needs her vote in the House of Representatives.
DOGE cuts reduce weather balloon launches, diminishing ability to forecast extreme conditions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOGE cuts reduce weather balloon launches, diminishing ability to forecast extreme conditions
March 27 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk's DOGE cuts for the Trump administration have reduced weather balloon launches, diminishing the ability to accurately forecast extreme weather, experts say.
Musk PAC awards $1M to Wisconsin man who signed petition opposing 'activist judges'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Musk PAC awards $1M to Wisconsin man who signed petition opposing 'activist judges'
March 27 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man has been awarded a surprise million dollars for his participation in a petition posted by Elon Musk.
Health and Human Services Department to cut 10,000 workers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Health and Human Services Department to cut 10,000 workers
March 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced plans to cut 10,000 employees amid an executive order from President Donald Trump to downsize federal agencies.
Fourth quarter 2024 U.S. GDP revised up to annual rate of 2.4%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fourth quarter 2024 U.S. GDP revised up to annual rate of 2.4%
March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Gross Domestic Product was revised up to an annual rate of 2.4% in fourth quarter 2024, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes temperature of Trump presidency
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes temperature of Trump presidency
March 27 (UPI) -- The race for an open seat in Wisconsin's Supreme Court is drawing the attention of large donors, including President Donald Trump's adviser Elon Musk and Democratic Party donor George Soros.
U.S. immigration authorities detain students at Tufts, University of Alabama
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. immigration authorities detain students at Tufts, University of Alabama
March 27 (UPI) -- Two more nonresidential students have been detained by ICE as the Trump administration continues to arrest individuals it considers supportive of Hamas.
CBO: U.S. could run out of money by August if debt ceiling isn't raised
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
CBO: U.S. could run out of money by August if debt ceiling isn't raised
March 27 (UPI) -- If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, the United States is expected to default on its bills in either August or September, the Congressional Budget Office warned.
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
March 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected the Trump administration's request that she recuse herself from a case challenging a presidential executive order, lambasting the government for attacking the federal judicial system.
U.S.-based facilitator of international human smuggling operation arrested
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S.-based facilitator of international human smuggling operation arrested
March 26 (UPI) -- An undocumented Brazilian migrant accused of being the U.S.-based facilitator of an international operation was arrested Wednesday as U.S. and Brazilian law enforcement executed an operation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
GOP Sen. Roger Wicker wants watchdog investigation into Signal chat leak
GOP Sen. Roger Wicker wants watchdog investigation into Signal chat leak
Senate Democrats call on Trump to revoke nominee for Social Security chief
Senate Democrats call on Trump to revoke nominee for Social Security chief
Trump announces 25% tariffs on autos, light trucks made outside U.S.
Trump announces 25% tariffs on autos, light trucks made outside U.S.
Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes temperature of Trump presidency
Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes temperature of Trump presidency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement