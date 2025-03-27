Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%

Airplanes are seen stacked up on the departure runway as a Jet Blue airplane lands over head in Palm Beach National Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, due to a nation wide ground stoppage caused by a computer problem in 2023. File photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Airline travel between the United States and Canada has dropped by 70% compared to the same time last year, the result of dueling tariffs between the two countries and President Donald Trump's overtures to make Canada the 51st state, according to a new report. The data, published Thursday by aviation analytics company OAG, shows the largest drop in scheduled airline seats filled is between July and August, the peak travel months, and is projected to last until at least October. More than 320,000 seats between the two countries have been removed compared with last year. Advertisement

The report said the drop in reservations between the two countries could present an upside for travelers.

"For those that are still planning to travel there may be some airlines offering particularly cheap airfares over the next few months as they seek to stimulate demand," OAG said.

The report said air carriers are looking elsewhere to make up for the lost demand, including by promoting flights to Europe.

The plummeting reservations between the United States and Canada could have an especially sharp impact on airlines' reliance on "snowbirds," Canadians who travel to the United States in the winter months when it is warmer in places such as Arizona, Texas and California.