Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%

March 27 (UPI) -- Airline travel between the United States and Canada has dropped by 70% compared to the same time last year, the result of dueling tariffs between the two countries and President Donald Trump's overtures to make Canada the 51st state, according to a new report.
The data, published Thursday by aviation analytics company OAG, shows the largest drop in scheduled airline seats filled is between July and August, the peak travel months, and is projected to last until at least October. More than 320,000 seats between the two countries have been removed compared with last year.