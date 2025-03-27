Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 27, 2025 / 10:58 PM

Report: Air travel between the United States and Canada drops 70%

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Airplanes are seen stacked up on the departure runway as a Jet Blue airplane lands over head in Palm Beach National Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, due to a nation wide ground stoppage caused by a computer problem in 2023. File photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Airplanes are seen stacked up on the departure runway as a Jet Blue airplane lands over head in Palm Beach National Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, due to a nation wide ground stoppage caused by a computer problem in 2023. File photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Airline travel between the United States and Canada has dropped by 70% compared to the same time last year, the result of dueling tariffs between the two countries and President Donald Trump's overtures to make Canada the 51st state, according to a new report.

The data, published Thursday by aviation analytics company OAG, shows the largest drop in scheduled airline seats filled is between July and August, the peak travel months, and is projected to last until at least October. More than 320,000 seats between the two countries have been removed compared with last year.

Advertisement

The report said the drop in reservations between the two countries could present an upside for travelers.

"For those that are still planning to travel there may be some airlines offering particularly cheap airfares over the next few months as they seek to stimulate demand," OAG said.

The report said air carriers are looking elsewhere to make up for the lost demand, including by promoting flights to Europe.

The plummeting reservations between the United States and Canada could have an especially sharp impact on airlines' reliance on "snowbirds," Canadians who travel to the United States in the winter months when it is warmer in places such as Arizona, Texas and California.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department used faulty DNA kits in 4,000 cases
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department used faulty DNA kits in 4,000 cases
March 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will retest more than 4,000 DNA samples after announcing it used a faulty testing kit for at least eight months.
Remains of captured WWII U.S. airman identified as Cpl. Glenn Hodak
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Remains of captured WWII U.S. airman identified as Cpl. Glenn Hodak
March 27 (UPI) -- Forensics investigators identified the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Glenn Hodak nearly 80 years after his B-29 bomber was shot down over Tokyo in March 1945.
Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Signal chats
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge orders Trump administration to preserve Signal chats
March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Thursday ordered Trump administration officials to preserve their controversial Signal app chat that discussed a pending military strike in Yemen.
New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
March 27 (UPI) -- A New York county clerk refused to process a $113,000 fine against a New York doctor found guilty of prescribing abortion-inducing medications in Texas.
Migrant children advocates sue Department of Health and Human Service over funding cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Migrant children advocates sue Department of Health and Human Service over funding cuts
March 27 (UPI) -- Advocates for migrant children filed suit Thursday against the Department of Health and Human Services for cutting funding to programs that support unaccompanied minors.
Trump administration reopens online applications for income-driven student loan repayment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration reopens online applications for income-driven student loan repayment
March 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Education has reopened online applications for a student loan repayment program used by millions of people, it announced Thursday.
Trump withdraws Elise Stefanik's U.N. ambassadorship nomination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump withdraws Elise Stefanik's U.N. ambassadorship nomination
March 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., for U.N. ambassador because he said he needs her vote in the House of Representatives.
EPA to process controversial Clean Air Act pollution exemptions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA to process controversial Clean Air Act pollution exemptions
March 27 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is allowing entities subject to the Clean Air Act to seek exemptions via email through Monday while the agency reconsiders relevant rules.
DOGE cuts reduce weather balloon launches, diminishing ability to forecast extreme conditions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOGE cuts reduce weather balloon launches, diminishing ability to forecast extreme conditions
March 27 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk's DOGE cuts for the Trump administration have reduced weather balloon launches, diminishing the ability to accurately forecast extreme weather, experts say.
Musk PAC awards $1M to Wisconsin man who signed petition opposing 'activist judges'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Musk PAC awards $1M to Wisconsin man who signed petition opposing 'activist judges'
March 27 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man has been awarded a surprise million dollars for his participation in a petition posted by Elon Musk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
New York clerk refuses to process Texas penalty for abortion doctor
North Korea has sent thousands more troops and weapons to Russia, Seoul says
North Korea has sent thousands more troops and weapons to Russia, Seoul says
Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes temperature of Trump presidency
Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes temperature of Trump presidency
Fourth quarter 2024 U.S. GDP revised up to annual rate of 2.4%
Fourth quarter 2024 U.S. GDP revised up to annual rate of 2.4%
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement