March 27 (UPI) -- The Department of Education has reopened online applications for a student loan repayment program used by millions of people, it announced Thursday. Earlier this year, the Trump administration ended the online application process for the Income Driven Repayment plan, which allows borrowers to repay their student loans based on how much money they make, citing a court order. That prompted complaints from borrowers and their advocates. Advertisement

The plan joins Pay as you Earn and Income-Contingent Repayment as options for student loan repayment.

The Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE plan, a component of the income-driven plan, was initiated by the Biden administration. The Trump administration ended the program based on a ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The American Federation of Teachers sued the administration, arguing it interpreted the ruling too broadly when it stopped accepting online applications for that portion of the SAVE plan.

The SAVE plan itself remains blocked in court.