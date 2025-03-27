Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 27, 2025 / 8:06 AM

U.S. immigration authorities detain students at Tufts, University of Alabama

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained students at Tufts University and the University of Alabama. Photo courtesy Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained students at Tufts University and the University of Alabama. Photo courtesy Immigration and Customs Enforcement

March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigration officials detained a student studying at Tufts University in Massachusetts and another student at the University of Alabama.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin announced Wednesday the agency had arrested Tufts University graduate student and Turkish national Rumesya Ozturk Tuesday for allegedly engaging "in activities in support of Hamas." The ICE online detainee locator system showed that as of Thursday Ozturk was being held at the ICE processing center in Basile, La.

Advertisement

Video showed Ozturk, a Turkish national and doctoral candidate, being arrested on the street Tuesday by agents dressed in street clothes.

She had co-authored a blog post Tuesday that criticized the Tufts University's response to resolutions made by the Tufts Community Union Senate which passed resolutions "demanding that the University acknowledge the Palestinian genocide" and for the school to "disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel."

Related

Tufts President Sunil Kumar has confirmed Ozturk's "visa has been terminated."

Alireza Doroudi, an Iranian doctoral student at the University of Alabama, was also arrested Tuesday, and was listed by ICE as "in custody" without giving a location of his detention.

Advertisement

The university's student newspaper The Crimson White reported Wednesday that Doroudi was "reportedly arrested by ICE officers at around 5 a.m. at his home on Tuesday."

The paper also reported that Doroudi had a student visa when he entered the U.S. in 2023, which was revoked six months later but the university allegedly told him he could legally remain in the U.S. as long as he maintained his student status.

These arrests follow the detainment by ICE of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, the attempted arrest of fellow Columbia student Yunseo Chung, the arrest of Georgetown University post-doctoral fellow Badar Khan Suri and the student visa revocation of Cornell graduate student Momodou Taal.

Latest Headlines

CBO: U.S. could run out of money by August if debt ceiling isn't raised
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CBO: U.S. could run out of money by August if debt ceiling isn't raised
March 27 (UPI) -- If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling, the United States is expected to default on its bills in either August or September, the Congressional Budget Office warned.
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
March 27 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected the Trump administration's request that she recuse herself from a case challenging a presidential executive order, lambasting the government for attacking the federal judicial system.
U.S.-based facilitator of international human smuggling operation arrested
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S.-based facilitator of international human smuggling operation arrested
March 26 (UPI) -- An undocumented Brazilian migrant accused of being the U.S.-based facilitator of an international operation was arrested Wednesday as U.S. and Brazilian law enforcement executed an operation.
Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach named U.S. treasurer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach named U.S. treasurer
March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday selected Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach to serve as the next treasurer of the United States, including having his signature appear on money.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tours prison housing Venezuelan deportees
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tours prison housing Venezuelan deportees
March 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem toured an El Salvador prison where hundreds of deportees were sent by the Trump administration to the Central American nation.
Divided federal appellate court upholds Enemy Aliens Act deportations block
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Divided federal appellate court upholds Enemy Aliens Act deportations block
March 26 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 in favor of continuing a lower court's restraining order against the Trump administration deporting alleged gang members under the Enemy Aliens Act.
Social Security Administration curtails in-person requirement to prove identity
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Social Security Administration curtails in-person requirement to prove identity
March 26 (UPI) -- The Social Security Administration on Wednesday announced the delay of the rollout of an anti-fraud measure by two weeks and curtailing the number of benefits applicants affected.
GOP Sen. Roger Wicker wants watchdog investigation into Signal chat leak
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GOP Sen. Roger Wicker wants watchdog investigation into Signal chat leak
March 26 (UPI) -- Republican Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said his panel is seeking an expedited inspector general investigation into the leak of a sensitive Signal group chat about strikes in Yemen
Trump announces 25% tariffs on autos, light trucks made outside U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump announces 25% tariffs on autos, light trucks made outside U.S.
March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a 25% tariff on new autos and light trucks, including certain parts, built outside the United States that will go into effect Tuesday in an effort to spur domestic manufacturing.
Trump honors Women's History Month, touts female Cabinet members
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump honors Women's History Month, touts female Cabinet members
March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon honored Women's History Month in March, two months after he signed an executive order recognizing only two sexes: male and female.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP Sen. Roger Wicker wants watchdog investigation into Signal chat leak
GOP Sen. Roger Wicker wants watchdog investigation into Signal chat leak
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tours prison housing Venezuelan deportees
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tours prison housing Venezuelan deportees
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
Judge lambasts Trump admin. over seeking her recusal from case
Senate Democrats call on Trump to revoke nominee for Social Security chief
Senate Democrats call on Trump to revoke nominee for Social Security chief
Four U.S. Army soldiers still missing, vehicle found in Lithuania
Four U.S. Army soldiers still missing, vehicle found in Lithuania
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement