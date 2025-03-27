U.S. immigration authorities detain students at Tufts, University of Alabama

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained students at Tufts University and the University of Alabama. Photo courtesy Immigration and Customs Enforcement

March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigration officials detained a student studying at Tufts University in Massachusetts and another student at the University of Alabama. Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin announced Wednesday the agency had arrested Tufts University graduate student and Turkish national Rumesya Ozturk Tuesday for allegedly engaging "in activities in support of Hamas." The ICE online detainee locator system showed that as of Thursday Ozturk was being held at the ICE processing center in Basile, La.

Video showed Ozturk, a Turkish national and doctoral candidate, being arrested on the street Tuesday by agents dressed in street clothes.

She had co-authored a blog post Tuesday that criticized the Tufts University's response to resolutions made by the Tufts Community Union Senate which passed resolutions "demanding that the University acknowledge the Palestinian genocide" and for the school to "disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel."

Tufts President Sunil Kumar has confirmed Ozturk's "visa has been terminated."

Alireza Doroudi, an Iranian doctoral student at the University of Alabama, was also arrested Tuesday, and was listed by ICE as "in custody" without giving a location of his detention.

The university's student newspaper The Crimson White reported Wednesday that Doroudi was "reportedly arrested by ICE officers at around 5 a.m. at his home on Tuesday."

The paper also reported that Doroudi had a student visa when he entered the U.S. in 2023, which was revoked six months later but the university allegedly told him he could legally remain in the U.S. as long as he maintained his student status.

These arrests follow the detainment by ICE of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, the attempted arrest of fellow Columbia student Yunseo Chung, the arrest of Georgetown University post-doctoral fellow Badar Khan Suri and the student visa revocation of Cornell graduate student Momodou Taal.