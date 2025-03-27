Trending
U.S. News
March 27, 2025 / 1:17 PM

Musk PAC awards $1M to Wisconsin man who signed petition opposing 'activist judges'

By Ian Stark
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk outside the White House Complex in Washington, D.C. in February. His America PAC awarded a million dollar prize to a Wisconsin man Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk outside the White House Complex in Washington, D.C. in February. His America PAC awarded a million dollar prize to a Wisconsin man Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 27 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man was awarded a prize of a million dollars for his participation in a petition posted by Elon Musk.

In an X post, the America PAC, founded by Musk, announced Thursday it has named "Scott A. from Green Bay" its "first $1 Million spokesperson for signing our Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges."

The petition, which states that those who sign are "rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role," which is defined by the document as "interpreting, not legislating," offers $100 to registered voters of Wisconsin who fill out the online petition, and those who refer petition signers get another $100 for each referred person.

Nowhere in the online petition's terms and conditions or anywhere in the body of its writing does it say there's an opportunity to win a million dollars, but Musk posted to his X account that the "next million dollar award will be announced in [two] days," while the America PAC post adds "Stay tuned between now and April 1 for more surprise announcements from Wisconsin."

The upcoming April 1 election in Wisconsin is between Republican Brad Schimel and Democrat Susan Crawford, and the election has received national interest as Wisconsin is an important swing state where the Supreme Court's makeup currently leans to the left.

The $100 petition offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. CDT on April 1, and only those who refer and signers, and are registered voters of Wisconsin can take part. Under the offer's terms and conditions, anyone who earns $600 or more through the petition will have to first provide a completed IRS Form W9 to America PAC to get their money, although according to the document, those who complete the petition "should not necessarily expect to receive incentive payments within a month or even two months," and "partial payments may be made on a rolling basis."

