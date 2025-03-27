Georgia State Sen. Brandon Beach named U.S. treasurer

Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach was named to serve as the next treasurer of the United States. Photo courtesy Georgia Senate Press Office

March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday selected Georgia state Sen. Brandon Beach to serve as the next treasurer of the United States, including having his signature appear on money. The treasurer oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Beach, who doesn't need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, will serve under Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose signature also is on bills.

Trump announced the selection on Truth Social, where he boasted about Beach's efforts in the 2024 election.

"Brandon helped us secure a Massive and Historic Victory for our Movement in the Great State of Georgia, and has been doing an incredible job in the Georgia State Senate since 2012," Trump said. "As our next Treasurer, Brandon will uphold the Values of Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth and help unleash America's Golden Age. Congratulations Brandon!"

Trump defeated Joe Biden in Georgia after losing in 2020 in the nation and the state.

Beach backed efforts to overturn the vote in Georgia over unfounded fraud allegations. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan stripped Beach of his chairmanship of the Transportation Committee.

In July 2022, Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis said she sent a target letter to Beach and two other Republican officials, warning them that they face indictment in connection with a scheme to appoint alternate electors.

He wasn't indicted.

Beach, 63, has represented District 21 in Georgia north of Atlanta since 2013. He ran unopposed in 2020.

The district represents 196,729 residents.

He is a former member of the Alpharetta City Council.

Beach has also served as president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

In 2016, Georgia Trend Magazine Beach named Beach to its Power List of "100 Most Influential Georgians."

Patricia Collins has been acting treasurer since Trump became president again on Jan. 20.