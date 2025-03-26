HUD provides disaster aid, financial options as West Virginia rebuilds after storms

1 of 2 | West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (L) surveys the damage last month after storms flooded much of the state. On Tuesday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced additional federal disaster assistance as residents impacted by the storms begin to rebuild. File Photo courtesy of WV Office of the Governor

March 26 (UPI) -- West Virginia will receive federal disaster assistance as residents rebuild following last month's severe storms, flooding and landslides, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday. "As West Virginians rebuild their homes, neighborhoods and businesses following the severe storms, HUD continues to provide financial flexibility and disaster recovery resources," said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. Advertisement

"Supporting disaster response is a core and important part of our mission-minded approach to serving communities at HUD," Turner added.

West Virginia suffered severe flooding across much of the state on Feb. 15. The storms killed several people, took out roads and power lines and flooded homes and businesses. Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a State of Emergency in 10 counties as President Donald Trump announced a Major Disaster Declaration to unlock federal resources.

Tuesday's federal disaster aid from HUD means residents can expect a 90-day moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and a 90-day extension for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages.

HUD will also provide FHA insurance to disaster victims, which gives borrowers 100% financing including closing costs. The insurance makes financing available for both mortgage and home restoration. And HUD said it will put residents in touch with housing counseling agencies to determine the needs of those impacted by the natural disaster and the resources available to them.

"Ensuring our communities have the resources they need to recover from disasters is a top priority," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. "I am grateful to HUD for delivering additional resources to West Virginians impacted by these storms, which will help in the rebuilding and strengthening of our communities for the future."