Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2025 / 1:19 AM

HUD provides disaster aid, financial options as West Virginia rebuilds after storms

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (L) surveys the damage last month after storms flooded much of the state. On Tuesday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced additional federal disaster assistance as residents impacted by the storms begin to rebuild. File Photo courtesy of WV Office of the Governor
1 of 2 | West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (L) surveys the damage last month after storms flooded much of the state. On Tuesday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced additional federal disaster assistance as residents impacted by the storms begin to rebuild. File Photo courtesy of WV Office of the Governor

March 26 (UPI) -- West Virginia will receive federal disaster assistance as residents rebuild following last month's severe storms, flooding and landslides, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday.

"As West Virginians rebuild their homes, neighborhoods and businesses following the severe storms, HUD continues to provide financial flexibility and disaster recovery resources," said HUD Secretary Scott Turner.

Advertisement

"Supporting disaster response is a core and important part of our mission-minded approach to serving communities at HUD," Turner added.

West Virginia suffered severe flooding across much of the state on Feb. 15. The storms killed several people, took out roads and power lines and flooded homes and businesses. Gov. Patrick Morrisey declared a State of Emergency in 10 counties as President Donald Trump announced a Major Disaster Declaration to unlock federal resources.

Related

Tuesday's federal disaster aid from HUD means residents can expect a 90-day moratorium on mortgage foreclosures and a 90-day extension for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages.

HUD will also provide FHA insurance to disaster victims, which gives borrowers 100% financing including closing costs. The insurance makes financing available for both mortgage and home restoration. And HUD said it will put residents in touch with housing counseling agencies to determine the needs of those impacted by the natural disaster and the resources available to them.

Advertisement

"Ensuring our communities have the resources they need to recover from disasters is a top priority," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. "I am grateful to HUD for delivering additional resources to West Virginians impacted by these storms, which will help in the rebuilding and strengthening of our communities for the future."

Latest Headlines

Trump signs executive order to make sweeping changes to U.S. election system
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Trump signs executive order to make sweeping changes to U.S. election system
March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to make sweeping changes to the U.S. election system that critics say threaten to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.
Trump pardons former Hunter Biden associate who testified against Biden family
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump pardons former Hunter Biden associate who testified against Biden family
March 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who testified during the Republicans' investigation into the Biden family.
Inches of rain coming to Texas to be beneficial and problematic
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Inches of rain coming to Texas to be beneficial and problematic
A developing storm over north-central Mexico will slowly swing across parts of the south-central United States later this week with drought-quenching rain and the risk of flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk
March 25 (UPI) -- Pro-life activists, carrying crucifixes and signs that read "pray and act to end the sin of abortion," marched through the streets of New York City on Tuesday for the ninth annual International Gift of Life Walk.
EPA workers protest agency cuts during 'National Day of Action'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA workers protest agency cuts during 'National Day of Action'
March 25 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency workers from coast to coast devoted their lunch hours Tuesday to protecting planned cuts to reduce the size and scope of the federal agency.
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
March 25 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve has been tapped to serve as his senior military assistant.
Democrats grill Trump intelligence officials on 'sloppy, careless' Signal chat leak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Democrats grill Trump intelligence officials on 'sloppy, careless' Signal chat leak
March 25 (UPI) -- Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee grilled Trump intelligence officials during a hearing Tuesday about worldwide threats and a leaked security chat they called "sloppy, careless and incompetent."
U.S. Customs seizes 102,000 banned pills in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes 102,000 banned pills in Cincinnati
March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 102,000 banned Artri King nutritional supplement pills worth an estimated $47,000 at the Cincinnati Port of Entry over the weekend.
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
March 25 (UPI) -- A former NFL player in Oklahoma was accused of allegedly running a large-scale dog fighting and trafficking business with nearly 200 dogs seized in a sting.
Korean Air, Boeing, GE Aerospace agree to $32.7B commercial air deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Korean Air, Boeing, GE Aerospace agree to $32.7B commercial air deal
March 25 (UPI) -- Korean Air officials agreed to a $32.7 billion purchase of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines that are made in the United States, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says U.S. Greenland visits meant to cause 'pressure'
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says U.S. Greenland visits meant to cause 'pressure'
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee dead at 63
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee dead at 63
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement