Trump honors Women's History Month, touts female Cabinet members

March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon honored Women's History Month in March, two months after he signed an executive order recognizing only two sexes: male and female. The event in the East Room included female members of his Cabinet, as well as other women in the federal government and in U.S. Congress. Advertisement

Women's History Week was first proclaimed by President Jimmy Carter in 1980 and became Women's History Month in a law passed by Congress in 1987 to honor their contributions in American society.

"It's great to have you here to celebrate Women's History Month," he said at the White House. "That's a big deal. And today we honor the legacy of incredible women like Betsy Ross, Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, and Amelia Earhart, all legends.

"And their extraordinary courage and patriotism and devotion propelled our nation to glory and to greatness. They are great women, many great women, and thank you for the vote."

He noted two top women in the Executive Office: Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, whom he described as "the most powerful woman in the world," and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is "knocking them dead" at 27 years old.

"I'm also thrilled to say that we have more women in our Cabinet than any Republican president in the history of our country," Trump said.

Five of the 22 confirmed Cabinet members are women: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Michelle Chavez-DeRemer and Education Secretary Linda McMahon (Education). U.S. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, hasn't been confirmed yet as United Nations ambassador.

Female Republican members of Congress present were Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina.

On March 6, he wrote in a proclamation: "I am especially proud to acknowledge and celebrate the brilliant and talented female trailblazers in my Administration. They are leaders in business, experts in foreign and domestic policy, authorities in national security, great legal minds, as well as dedicated public servants who put the American people first. Together, we are working to honor the women in our history."

He wrote about his executive order: "No longer will our Government promote radical ideologies that replace women with men in spaces and opportunities designed for women, or devastate families by indoctrinating our sons and daughters to begin a war with their own bodies. Instead, my Administration will safeguard the great American values of family, truth, well-being, and freedom."

He said his executive order directed the Department of Education and other executive departments and agencies "to launch Title IX action against federally funded schools and States who refuse to uphold fair competition and dignity for female athletes."

The Trump administration normally doesn't single out achievements by women or by race.

For example, the Pentagon no longer mentions various commemorative months for Black and Hispanic people and women on its website.

Also contributions by women and minority groups have been deleted that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.