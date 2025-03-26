Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2025 / 2:48 AM

Trump signs EO targeting another law firm linked to lawyer who investigated him

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with Ambassador nominees in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. During the meeting, he signed executive orders, one of which targeted a law firm connected to a lawyer who had investigated him. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with Ambassador nominees in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. During the meeting, he signed executive orders, one of which targeted a law firm connected to a lawyer who had investigated him. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed a retaliatory executive order targeting another law firm connected to lawyers who investigated him.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has used his executive powers to punish law firms connected to Democrats and his previous criminal investigations as part of his crack down on the "weaponization of government."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, he signed an executive order stripping security clearances and restricting government building access for lawyers of Jenner & Block, a Chicago-headquartered firm that once employed Andrew Weissmann, who was involved in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 federal election.

"He's a bad guy," Trump said Tuesday before signing the order, referring to Weissmann.

Related

A fact sheet from the White House described Weissmann's career as being "rooted in weaponized government and abuse of power," without offering proof.

Weismann worked with Mueller on his investigation into Trump and potential connections with Russian interference in the 2016 election, with their report published in 2019. Afterward, he was hired by his old law firm, Jenner & Block, but left again in 2021, The New York Times reported. He had been a partner with the firm from 2006-2011 and is a former prosecutor in the Justice Department.

Advertisement

The executive order additionally accuses Jenner & Block of conducting partisan "lawfare." It also called out its support of civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community, characterizing its stance as supporting "attacks against women and children based on a refusal to accept the biological reality of sex."

UPI has contacted Jenner & Block for comment.

Trump has attacked a handful of law firms with executive orders since late last month over their actions and associations with attorneys he feels have unjustly wronged him while performing their professions.

The move has attracted criticism from legal professionals as an attempt to stifle dissent.

The American Civil Liberties Union described the executive orders targeting law firms as part of a larger Trump attack on free society.

"Not long ago, no American would have entertained the notion that a U.S. president would issue fiats, left and right, to quell disfavored viewpoints -- this is despotic, unpresidential behavior," Cecillia Wang, National Legal Director at the ACLU, said in a statement Tuesday.

"The president is carrying out a fear campaign, but good lawyers are brave. We will continue to provide zealous and ethical representation to our clients, and we will speak our minds."

Two weeks ago, a federal judge barred the Trump administration from enforcing parts of a similar executive order the president signed early this month targeting Perkins Coie over its work with Hillary Clinton's 2016 election campaign.

Advertisement

On Friday, the White House announced that law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, -- the target of one of the president's executive orders -- had made a deal with the Trump administration to "engage in a remarkable change of course" including a number of policy changes to better align with the Trump administration's expectations.

Latest Headlines

HUD provides disaster aid, financial options as West Virginia rebuilds after storms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HUD provides disaster aid, financial options as West Virginia rebuilds after storms
March 26 (UPI) -- West Virginia will receive additional federal disaster assistance as residents rebuild following last month's severe storms, flooding and landslides, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday.
Trump signs executive order to make sweeping changes to U.S. election system
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to make sweeping changes to U.S. election system
March 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to make sweeping changes to the U.S. election system that critics say threaten to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters.
Trump pardons former Hunter Biden associate who testified against Biden family
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump pardons former Hunter Biden associate who testified against Biden family
March 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who testified during the Republicans' investigation into the Biden family.
Inches of rain coming to Texas to be beneficial and problematic
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Inches of rain coming to Texas to be beneficial and problematic
A developing storm over north-central Mexico will slowly swing across parts of the south-central United States later this week with drought-quenching rain and the risk of flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk
March 25 (UPI) -- Pro-life activists, carrying crucifixes and signs that read "pray and act to end the sin of abortion," marched through the streets of New York City on Tuesday for the ninth annual International Gift of Life Walk.
EPA workers protest agency cuts during 'National Day of Action'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA workers protest agency cuts during 'National Day of Action'
March 25 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency workers from coast to coast devoted their lunch hours Tuesday to protecting planned cuts to reduce the size and scope of the federal agency.
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
March 25 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve has been tapped to serve as his senior military assistant.
Democrats grill Trump intelligence officials on 'sloppy, careless' Signal chat leak
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Democrats grill Trump intelligence officials on 'sloppy, careless' Signal chat leak
March 25 (UPI) -- Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee grilled Trump intelligence officials during a hearing Tuesday about worldwide threats and a leaked security chat they called "sloppy, careless and incompetent."
U.S. Customs seizes 102,000 banned pills in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes 102,000 banned pills in Cincinnati
March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 102,000 banned Artri King nutritional supplement pills worth an estimated $47,000 at the Cincinnati Port of Entry over the weekend.
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
March 25 (UPI) -- A former NFL player in Oklahoma was accused of allegedly running a large-scale dog fighting and trafficking business with nearly 200 dogs seized in a sting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says U.S. Greenland visits meant to cause 'pressure'
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says U.S. Greenland visits meant to cause 'pressure'
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee dead at 63
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-Hee dead at 63
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement