Classified military plans posted to messaging app revealed, officials downplay its content

March 26 (UPI) -- The Atlantic published a social media conversation Wednesday in which U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth allegedly included classified information in regard to upcoming military strikes, which several members of the Trump administration have criticized.
The texts, as published, show Hegseth mentioned attack times, what times mission aircraft launched to attack, what type of aircraft would be involved, as The Atlantic described as "31 minutes before the first U.S. warplanes launched, and two hours and one minute before the beginning of a period in which a primary target, the Houthi 'Target Terrorist,' was expected to be killed by these American aircraft."