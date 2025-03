Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber, 43, appears to have died of natural causes, police said Tuesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department/ Website

March 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia investigating the death of former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said they have found "no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes." The Alexandria Police Department made the announcement in a statement Tuesday amid its investigation into the death of the 43-year-old woman, whose body was found at her home Saturday morning. Advertisement

"The investigation is ongoing, and the case will remain open until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) returns a final ruling on the cause and manner of death," it said.

"We urge the public to respect the privacy of Ms. Aber's family during this time of loss."

Police found Aber's body shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday as they were responding to a report of an unresponsive woman.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Aber was nominated for U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia by then-President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2021, and confirmed by the Senate on Oct. 5, 2021.

She resigned on Jan. 20, the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.