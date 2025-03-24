Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2025 / 7:32 PM / Updated at 12:19 PM

Trump celebrates Greek Independence Day at White House

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation recognizing March 25th as Greek Independence Day alongside Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America during a Greek Independence Day celebration in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 7 | President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation recognizing March 25th as Greek Independence Day alongside Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America during a Greek Independence Day celebration in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Editor's note: Previous editions of this article misstated when the Greek Revolution began. It has now been corrected to 1821.

President Donald Trump celebrated Greek Independence Day at the White House on Monday with a proclamation declaring 204 years of "glorious Greek sovereignty and freedom."

Advertisement

Greek Independence Day, which will be celebrated Tuesday in Greece, Cyprus and Greek diaspora centers, is recognized every March 25 with a public holiday, parades and other events.

"Today, Mr. President, you bestow extraordinary honor upon the Greek American people with the annual Greek Independence Day celebration here at the White House," His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America told a crowded East Room on Monday.

Related

"Thank you for continuing this wonderful tradition that recognizes the Greek roots of democracy. We are here to celebrate the world's first democracy, Greece," he added. "But we are also here to celebrate the world's greatest democracy, the United States of America."

Advertisement

The Archbishop gifted Trump with a cross to help him "bring peace to the world and make America invincible."

"It is my great honor to present you with this holy cross. This cross is the very symbol that led the great Roman emperor Constantine to victory," he added, before handing the religious symbol to the president.

"I appreciate that magnificent cross. It will be with me always," Trump replied, before welcoming "hundreds of proud, hard-working Greek American patriots" to the White House.

"I will sign the proclamation to officially recognize tomorrow, March 25th, as Greek Independence Day celebrating 204 years of glorious Greek sovereignty and freedom," Trump said. "Having His Eminence, the Archbishop, is very special. And I've been doing this from the very beginning. We missed four years, unfortunately, bad things happened."

Trump then thanked each Greek member of his administration.

"I also want to thank Greeks for Trump, those are the ones I really like," the president said to loud cheers.

On March 25, 1821, Greek patriots fought to reclaim their country from the foreign Ottoman Empire. President James Monroe said at the time that the whole civilized world was invested in a victory for the Greek people.

Advertisement

"President Monroe understood that Americans were bound by history and culture to the birthplace of democracy and the cradle of western civilization from the pages of our Constitution to the architecture of this capital city of ours to the very words of the English language, the legacy of the Greeks is all around us," Trump said Monday.

"But perhaps the greatest gift we have inherited from that amazing culture is our incredible Greek American community that is now more than 3 million strong."

During the ceremony, Trump also honored Alex Skarlatos, who is a former Oregon Army National Guard soldier and current member of the Oregon House of Representatives. Skarlatos helped stop the Thalys train attack near Paris in 2015, when he and two of his comrades took down an armed terrorist.

And Trump honored Kimberly Guilfoyle, who he has nominated as the next U.S. ambassador to Greece.

"Today we celebrate and cherish our rich history and our enduring bond, the United States and Greece and the founding of the Hellenic Republic," she said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. consumer expectations for future economy falls to 12-year low
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
U.S. consumer expectations for future economy falls to 12-year low
March 25 (UPI) -- Consumer confidence has dropped for a fourth consecutive month, with numbers that may signal the arrival of a recession, as reported by the Conference Board.
Columbia University student Yunseo Chung sues to prevent deportation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Columbia University student Yunseo Chung sues to prevent deportation
March 25 (UPI) -- A Columbia University student and American resident has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his administration for its alleged efforts to remove her from the United States.
Indeed report: Job applications from agencies targeted by DOGE surge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Indeed report: Job applications from agencies targeted by DOGE surge
March 25 (UPI) -- The threat of termination by the Department of Government Efficiency has resulted in a swell of job applications from federal workers.
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
March 25 (UPI) -- Financial aid advisers on college campuses across the United States are sharing in the confusion of student loan borrowers as the Trump administration tries to reshape education.
Pair of lawsuits seek to stop Trump from dismantling Education Deptartment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pair of lawsuits seek to stop Trump from dismantling Education Deptartment
March 24 (UPI) -- A pair of lawsuits have been filed by educators, school districts and unions asking the courts to prevent the Trump administration from dismantling the Department of Education.
Judge blocks Texas A&M's drag show ban
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas A&M's drag show ban
March 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked the Texas A&M University System from enforcing a drag show ban, handing a victory to an LGBTQ+ student group that has scheduled to hold a drag show on one of its campuses later this month.
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
March 25 (UPI) -- Shipments of ready-to-hatch eggs have been seized three times this month at a port of entry in the Midwest, as agriculture officials work to slow the spread of avian influenza, or "bird flu."
Riley Strain's family files wrongful death lawsuit against fraternity after drowning
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Riley Strain's family files wrongful death lawsuit against fraternity after drowning
March 24 (UPI) -- The family of University of Missouri student Riley Strain has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his fraternity Delta Chi after he drowned during a trip last year to Nashville.
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in landmark youth-led climate case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in landmark youth-led climate case
March 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal request in a landmark climate case brought by nearly two dozen young people almost a decade ago.
Judge keeps his block of deportations based on alleged Venezuelan gang membership
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Judge keeps his block of deportations based on alleged Venezuelan gang membership
March 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday won't lift his block on deportation flights of alleged members of Venezuela's crime gang Tren de Araragua under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump defends Elon Musk in Cabinet meeting on government cost-cutting efforts
Trump defends Elon Musk in Cabinet meeting on government cost-cutting efforts
Journalist accidentally put in DOD group text chat on Houthi bombings in Yemen
Journalist accidentally put in DOD group text chat on Houthi bombings in Yemen
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigns amid calls to privatize USPS
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigns amid calls to privatize USPS
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in landmark youth-led climate case
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in landmark youth-led climate case
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement