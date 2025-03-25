Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk

March 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of pro-life activists, carrying statues, crucifixes and signs that read "pray and act to end the sin of abortion," marched through the streets of New York City on Tuesday for the ninth annual International Gift of Life Walk.
"Every year we honor the vision of St. John Paul II when he designated March 25, as the International Day of the Pre-born Child. The mission of this walk is to claim the personhood of all humans at the moment of conception," the group Personhood Education said in a statement, announcing the walk.