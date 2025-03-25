Trending
U.S. News
March 25, 2025

Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk

By Sheri Walsh
Anti-Abortion activists hold statues and signs as they march at the International Gift Of Life Walk on Broadway in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Anti-Abortion activists hold statues and signs as they march at the International Gift Of Life Walk on Broadway in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 25 (UPI) -- Hundreds of pro-life activists, carrying statues, crucifixes and signs that read "pray and act to end the sin of abortion," marched through the streets of New York City on Tuesday for the ninth annual International Gift of Life Walk.

"Every year we honor the vision of St. John Paul II when he designated March 25, as the International Day of the Pre-born Child. The mission of this walk is to claim the personhood of all humans at the moment of conception," the group Personhood Education said in a statement, announcing the walk.

"With that carries the recognition of the worth and dignity of every human being, from conception to natural, true death," the anti-abortion group added.

In past years, the annual walk has been met with taunts, piles of trash and other confrontations from abortion activists, as the New York Police Department worked to keep the groups separated. Last year, the president of Personhood Education New York, Dawn Eskew, claimed the annual rally has been met with "greater anger" from pro-abortion protesters since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

This year's walk began with a rally at Foley Square on Worth Street and ended nearly a mile away on John Street, where pro-life speakers -- including Friar Fr. Fidelis Moscinski -- addressed the crowd. According to Personhood Education, Moscinski was among the 23 pro-lifers who were "wrongly prosecuted for violating the 1994 FACE Act" -- the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. He was pardoned by President Donald Trump in January.

