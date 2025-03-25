Trending
March 25, 2025

U.S. Customs seizes 102,000 banned pills in Cincinnati

By Mike Heuer
One of six packages containing a combined total of 102,000 banned Artri King pills is shown at the Cincinnati Port of Entry after being seized over the weekend. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 102,000 banned Artri King nutritional supplement pills worth an estimated $47,000 at the Cincinnati Port of Entry over the weekend.

The pills were shipped by the same entity in Mexico and were destined for the same residence in California, CBP officials said Tuesday in a news release.

The customs declaration for six packages containing the pills describes them as "Nutritional Supplement Natural INGR," according to the CBP.

"Most people hear about CBP seizing narcotics shipments," CBP Chicago Field Office director of operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke said. "Shipments of unapproved pills are very dangerous, too."

Sutton-Burke said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the potentially dangerous pills.

The pills "contain harmful chemicals which can lead to medical emergencies or even death," Simon-Burke said.

The Artri King pills are promoted as treatment for muscle pain, arthritis, osteoporosis, bone cancer and other conditions and are sold through some retail stores and websites, such as Amazon.com, Walmart.com and latinfoodsmarket.com.

FDA lab analyses show the pills contain undeclared ingredients and are associated with liver toxicity and deaths.

The FDA in April 2022 issued a warning saying the pills contain diclofenac and dexamethasone, neither of which are listed among its ingredients.

"Consumers taking Artri King should immediately consult with their health care professional to safely discontinue use of this product," the FDA warning says.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid that FDA officials say commonly is used to treat inflammatory conditions.

Corticosteroids can impair a person's ability to fight infections and could cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems, according to the FDA.

When taken over an extended periods or in high doses, they can suppress the adrenal gland, cause withdrawal symptoms and cause serious side effects when combined with other medications.

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal and anti-inflammatory drug commonly referred to as "NSAIDs" that could increase users' risks of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular medical events.

The drug also could cause serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulcers and fatal perforations of the stomach and intestines.

It also might interact with other medications and significantly increase the risk of harmful medical reactions.

