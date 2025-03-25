Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 25, 2025 / 11:52 PM

Trump pardons former Hunter Biden associate who testified against Biden family

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
U.S. President Donald J. Trump, with White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles (L), responds to a question from the news media during a meeting with Ambassador nominees in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after signing a pardon for Devon Archer, a former associate of Hunter Biden. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
U.S. President Donald J. Trump, with White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles (L), responds to a question from the news media during a meeting with Ambassador nominees in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after signing a pardon for Devon Archer, a former associate of Hunter Biden. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who testified during the Republicans' investigation into the Biden family in a failed attempt to impeach former President Joe Biden.

Archer was convicted of a scheme to defraud a Native American community and was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in 2022.

Advertisement

He then became a key witness in the 2023 congressional hearings as Republicans focused on the business dealings of Hunter Biden in an effort to try and find cause to impeach his father.

Trump signed the pardon during a meeting with U.S. ambassadors, stating that many have asked him to offer Archer clemency, whom he said "was treated very unfairly."

Related

"I looked at the records, studied the records, he was a victim of a crime, as far as I'm concerned," he said. "So, we're going to do that."

"Congratulations, Devon."

Archer was originally convicted in 2018 of convincing the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation through misrepresentations to issue the sale of more than $60 million in Tribal Bonds, which clients were unable to redeem or sell because they were illiquid and lacked a ready secondary market.

Advertisement

Later that year, a judge overturned his conviction and ordered a new trial.

In 2022, Archer was sentenced to prison and was ordered to forfeit $15.7 million and make restitution in the amount of $43,427.

He had worked with Hunter Biden at a Ukrainian energy company during the mid-2010s when Joe Biden was vice president.

During his congressional testimony in the summer of 2023, Archer described Hunter Biden as having used his family brand to advance his career but did not implicate Joe Biden in any of his business dealings.

"Are you aware of any wrongdoing by Vice President Biden?" Matthew Schwartz, Archer's lawyer, had asked him during a July 31, 2023, congressional hearing, according to transcripts.

"No, I'm not aware of any," Archer replied.

Latest Headlines

Inches of rain coming to Texas to be beneficial and problematic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inches of rain coming to Texas to be beneficial and problematic
A developing storm over north-central Mexico will slowly swing across parts of the south-central United States later this week with drought-quenching rain and the risk of flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pro-life activists march in NYC International Gift of Life Walk
March 25 (UPI) -- Pro-life activists, carrying crucifixes and signs that read "pray and act to end the sin of abortion," marched through the streets of New York City on Tuesday for the ninth annual International Gift of Life Walk.
EPA workers protest agency cuts during 'National Day of Action'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA workers protest agency cuts during 'National Day of Action'
March 25 (UPI) -- Environmental Protection Agency workers from coast to coast devoted their lunch hours Tuesday to protecting planned cuts to reduce the size and scope of the federal agency.
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve appointed senior military assistant to Defense secretary
March 25 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve has been tapped to serve as his senior military assistant.
Democrats grill Trump intelligence officials on 'sloppy, careless' Signal chat leak
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrats grill Trump intelligence officials on 'sloppy, careless' Signal chat leak
March 25 (UPI) -- Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee grilled Trump intelligence officials during a hearing Tuesday about worldwide threats and a leaked security chat they called "sloppy, careless and incompetent."
U.S. Customs seizes 102,000 banned pills in Cincinnati
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes 102,000 banned pills in Cincinnati
March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 102,000 banned Artri King nutritional supplement pills worth an estimated $47,000 at the Cincinnati Port of Entry over the weekend.
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
March 25 (UPI) -- A former NFL player in Oklahoma was accused of allegedly running a large-scale dog fighting and trafficking business with nearly 200 dogs seized in a sting.
Korean Air, Boeing, GE Aerospace agree to $32.7B commercial air deal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Korean Air, Boeing, GE Aerospace agree to $32.7B commercial air deal
March 25 (UPI) -- Korean Air officials agreed to a $32.7 billion purchase of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines that are made in the United States, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced Tuesday.
Trump's pick to lead Social Security agency faces lawmakers amid DOGE job cuts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump's pick to lead Social Security agency faces lawmakers amid DOGE job cuts
March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Social Security Administration commissioner faced a number of questions during his Senate confirmation hearing.
North Carolina families coping with weather anxiety, long recovery months after Hurricane Helene
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Carolina families coping with weather anxiety, long recovery months after Hurricane Helene
It has been six months since Hurricane Helene unleashed biblical flooding and tree-snapping winds across the Southeast, and areas such as hard-hit Black Mountain, N.C., continue to struggle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Ex-NFL player has nearly 200 pit bulls seized in biggest known U.S. dog-fighting seizure
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says U.S. Greenland visits meant to cause 'pressure'
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says U.S. Greenland visits meant to cause 'pressure'
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Hatching egg seizures on the rise at Louisville port of entry
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in landmark youth-led climate case
Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in landmark youth-led climate case
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
Student aid disruptions, education reshuffling confuse borrowers, advisers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement