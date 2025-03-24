Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2025 / 4:12 AM

Thousands of acres burned as wildfires tear through the Carolinas

By Darryl Coote
The Black Cove Fire was the second largest of the three blazes burning in North Carolina on Sunday night and was zero percent contained. Photo courtesy of North Carolina Forest Service/X
The Black Cove Fire was the second largest of the three blazes burning in North Carolina on Sunday night and was zero percent contained. Photo courtesy of North Carolina Forest Service/X

March 24 (UPI) -- Wildfires have burned thousands of acres in the Carolinas, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders.

In North Carolina, three wildfires were burning in Polk County, located south of Asheville along the North Carolina border with South Carolina.

Officials said in a Sunday night update that 249 firefighters from across the state were responding.

The Deep Woods Fire, the largest of the blazes, was ignited Wednesday and had grown to 2,545 acres.

Related

It was burning on state-owned and private land about 5 miles northwest of Columbus. Its fuel was timber in the area and was located in steep terrain.

It was zero percent contained, with firefighters working to prevent its spread.

Officials have evacuated residents on Holbert Cove Road and Fox Paw Lane.

At 2,076 acres burned, the Black Cove Fire was the second largest of the three blazes and was also zero percent contained as of Sunday night, with residents from a number of streets under evacuation orders.

The fire also ignited Wednesday on steep terrain located about 2 miles northeast of Saluda.

Officials said the Fish Hook Fire at 199 acres mapped, was the smallest of the blazes and wa 50% contained.

It was reported on Thursday and had not grown in the past 24 hours, they said.

"Firefighting personnel continue to secure firebreaks along the edges of the fire and extinguish smoldering fuels," the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement. "Containment is expected to increase in the coming days."

All evacuations ordered in connection with the Fish Hook Fire have since been lifted.

In South Carolina, firefighters were battling the Table Rock Fire and the Persimmon Ridge Fire, both of which were located near the first burning in North Carolina. Both were zero percent contained.

On Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency to support efforts to combat the Table Rock Fire, which was reported to authorities in the Table Rock State Park on Friday.

Pickens County said in a statement Sunday that the blaze had grown to more than 1,000 acres. Firefighters were working to contain the fire Sunday night, though progress is being hindered by debris left by Hurricane Helene, a massive storm that hit the southeastern United States before moving inland in September.

An unknown number of people in the area were under evacuation orders and Table Rock State Park has closed all trail systems until further notice.

The Persimmon Ridge Fire was estimated at more than 200 acres. Residents of Oil Camp and Cliff Ridge regions had been ordered to evacuate.

Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
March 24 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, the first Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican, has died, her family said late Sunday. She was 49.
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
March 23 (UPI) -- The teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has died after falling ill during a family vacation, the family said Sunday.
Police search for two men after six wounded, four critically, in Houston shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police search for two men after six wounded, four critically, in Houston shooting
March 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Houston are searching for two Hispanic men after six people were wounded, four critically, in an early Sunday shooting that erupted at an after-hours club in the city.
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
March 23 (UPI) -- A man and three teenagers have been arrested and charged after three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics
March 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N,Y, has rejected calls from his critics to vacate his post, part of the ongoing rancor swirling in Congress about the politics surrounding a potential government shutdown.
Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
March 23 (UPI) -- Second lady Usha Vance and Trump administration officials will visit Greenland this week amid President Donald Trump's push to gain control of the country, officials announced Sunday.
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States has begun separate meetings with delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia as the administration of President Donald Trump pushes to broker a peace agreement between the two countries.
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States is dispatching a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an effort to ramp up defense efforts against Houthi militia aggression in the commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea.
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
March 23 (UPI) -- "Border czar" Tom Homan said the Trump administration will follow a judge's orders blocking it from deporting migrants from the U.S. after invoking a 200-year-old law to sidestep traditional deportation procedures.
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
March 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria.
