Thousands of acres burned as wildfires tear through the Carolinas

The Black Cove Fire was the second largest of the three blazes burning in North Carolina on Sunday night and was zero percent contained. Photo courtesy of North Carolina Forest Service/ X

March 24 (UPI) -- Wildfires have burned thousands of acres in the Carolinas, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders. In North Carolina, three wildfires were burning in Polk County, located south of Asheville along the North Carolina border with South Carolina. Advertisement

Officials said in a Sunday night update that 249 firefighters from across the state were responding.

The Deep Woods Fire, the largest of the blazes, was ignited Wednesday and had grown to 2,545 acres.

It was burning on state-owned and private land about 5 miles northwest of Columbus. Its fuel was timber in the area and was located in steep terrain.

It was zero percent contained, with firefighters working to prevent its spread.

Officials have evacuated residents on Holbert Cove Road and Fox Paw Lane.

At 2,076 acres burned, the Black Cove Fire was the second largest of the three blazes and was also zero percent contained as of Sunday night, with residents from a number of streets under evacuation orders.

The fire also ignited Wednesday on steep terrain located about 2 miles northeast of Saluda.

Officials said the Fish Hook Fire at 199 acres mapped, was the smallest of the blazes and wa 50% contained.

Advertisement

It was reported on Thursday and had not grown in the past 24 hours, they said.

"Firefighting personnel continue to secure firebreaks along the edges of the fire and extinguish smoldering fuels," the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement. "Containment is expected to increase in the coming days."

All evacuations ordered in connection with the Fish Hook Fire have since been lifted.

In South Carolina, firefighters were battling the Table Rock Fire and the Persimmon Ridge Fire, both of which were located near the first burning in North Carolina. Both were zero percent contained.

On Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency to support efforts to combat the Table Rock Fire, which was reported to authorities in the Table Rock State Park on Friday.

Pickens County said in a statement Sunday that the blaze had grown to more than 1,000 acres. Firefighters were working to contain the fire Sunday night, though progress is being hindered by debris left by Hurricane Helene, a massive storm that hit the southeastern United States before moving inland in September.

An unknown number of people in the area were under evacuation orders and Table Rock State Park has closed all trail systems until further notice.

Advertisement

The Persimmon Ridge Fire was estimated at more than 200 acres. Residents of Oil Camp and Cliff Ridge regions had been ordered to evacuate.