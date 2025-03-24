Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Hyundai to invest $20B in new Georgia, Louisiana plants to boost EV production

By Chris Benson
Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jose Munoz (back-center) accepted the 2023 award for World Car of the Year, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric sedan at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 2 | Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jose Munoz (back-center) accepted the 2023 award for World Car of the Year, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric sedan at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. will reportedly announce Monday a $20 billion investment in a new American facilities to offset President Donald Trump's tariffs and a looming trade war.

Hyundai is reportedly set to reveal the opening of its third U.S.-based automotive facility in Georgia and a new Louisiana steel plant that could hire some 1,500 workers to produce next-generation steel for Hyundai's other manufacturing facilities in the United States, according to CBNC, Seeking Alpha and Teslarati.

Advertisement

It is expected that the White House will announce the deal with Trump, Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

The Trump administration is set to impose a 25% tariff by April 2 on vehicles imported from other nations.

Related

"Unless the tariff or non-tariff barriers are equalized, or the U.S. has higher tariffs, the tariffs will go into effect," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has sad.

Hyundai, which is South Korea's largest automaker, is one of the top U.S. sellers of electric vehicles in direct competition with billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla and already has two facilities in Montgomery, Ala., and near Savannah, Ga.

Advertisement

"We are looking forward to officially opening Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia [next week]" Hyundai's President and CEO Jose Munoz said during a recent company shareholders meeting. "Our localization strategy in the important U.S. market will help mitigate the impact of any potential policy change."

Hyundai aims to increase the sale of electric vehicles by 2030 to over 2 million units globally, with plans to invest at least $90 billion over the next 10 years to create 21 different EV and 14 other hybrid models, including its luxury brand Genesis and EV-specific models.

It came as other companies -- like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Japan's SoftBank -- that have taken similar steps in recent months to fend off a Trump trade war that could spike prices for U.S. consumers for an undetermined period.

"The best way for [Hyundai] to navigate tariffs is to increase localization," Munoz said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. resumes deportation flights to Venezuela
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. resumes deportation flights to Venezuela
March 24 (UPI) -- A plane of people deported by the Trump administration landed in Venezuela, the first since that country agreed to restart repatriation flights.
23andMe files for Chapter 11 protection
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
23andMe files for Chapter 11 protection
March 24 (UPI) -- Human genetics and biotechnology firm 23andMe has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy and its chief operating officer, Anne Wojcicki, has resigned.
Thousands of acres burned as wildfires tear through the Carolinas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Thousands of acres burned as wildfires tear through the Carolinas
March 24 (UPI) -- Wildfires have burned thousands of acres in the Carolinas, prompting officials to issue evacuation orders.
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
March 24 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, the first Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican, has died, her family said late Sunday. She was 49.
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
March 23 (UPI) -- The teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has died after falling ill during a family vacation, the family said Sunday.
Police search for two men after six wounded, four critically, in Houston shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police search for two men after six wounded, four critically, in Houston shooting
March 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Houston are searching for two Hispanic men after six people were wounded, four critically, in an early Sunday shooting that erupted at an after-hours club in the city.
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
March 23 (UPI) -- A man and three teenagers have been arrested and charged after three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics
March 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N,Y, has rejected calls from his critics to vacate his post, part of the ongoing rancor swirling in Congress about the politics surrounding a potential government shutdown.
Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
March 23 (UPI) -- Second lady Usha Vance and Trump administration officials will visit Greenland this week amid President Donald Trump's push to gain control of the country, officials announced Sunday.
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States has begun separate meetings with delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia as the administration of President Donald Trump pushes to broker a peace agreement between the two countries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement