Supreme Court declines to hear appeal in landmark youth-led climate case

March 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal request in a landmark climate case brought by nearly two dozen young people almost a decade ago. The high-court justices denied the request for certiorari filed in Juliana vs. U.S., a case filed by 21 American youth in September of 2015 asking the courts to prevent the United States from permitting, authorizing and subsidizing fossil fuels on the grounds that knowingly worsening climate change is a violation of the plaintiffs' fundamental rights to life, liberty and property. Advertisement

The case made its way to the Supreme Court as an appeals court in 2020 ruled against the youth, stating the relief the plaintiffs seek "is beyond our constitutional power" and their "impressive case for redress must be presented to the political branches of the government."

"The U.S. Supreme Court's cert denial brings this long saga to a conclusion," acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division said in a statement.

"Through ENRD's work, the Justice Department is enforcing our nation's environmental laws and safeguarding America's air, water and natural resources. Cases like Juliana distract from those enforcement efforts."

Though now dead, the impact of Juliana vs. United States continues to be felt as it sparked a youth-led environmental movement to demand governmental change to prevent the worst effects of the impending crisis while facing staunch government opposition.

It has inspired dozens of similar youth-led lawsuits across the globe and in the United States, securing climate victories at local levels, including in Montana and Hawaii.

"Ultimately, we didn't get the decision we wanted today, but we've had many wins along the way," Miko Vergun, a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement.

"For almost 10 years, we've stood up for the rights of present and future generations, demanding a world where we can not only survive but thrive. We've faced extreme resistance by the federal government, yet we've never wavered in our resolve."

"We've shown the world that young people will not be ignored, and I'm incredibly proud of the impact Juliana vs. United States has made."