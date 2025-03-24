Trump appoints ex-personal attorney Alina Habba to interim top DOJ job in New Jersey

1 of 3 | Alina Habba makes a brief statement in front of the West Wing at the White House on Monday. Habba was serving as counselor to the president until she was named interim U.S. district attorney for New Jersey. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named another of his personal attorneys to serve in the Justice Department, promoting Alina Habba as interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey. Habba, who has been a White House counselor since Trump returned to office on Jan. 20, will fill the role of another temporary replacement, John Giordano, who was selected Monday to be the ambassador to Namibia. Advertisement

"Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both 'Fair and Just' for the wonderful people of New Jersey," Trump wrote on Truth Social about Habba, 41.

Habba, who is from New Jersey, has no prosecution experience and has worked exclusively in private practice.

Trump told reporters she's going to do a "bang-up job" tackling corruption.

"I look forward to working with Pam Bondi with the Department of Justice and making sure that we further the president's agenda of putting America first, cleaning up the mess and going after the people that we should be going after, not the people that are falsely accused," she told reporters. "That will stop in the great state of New Jersey, starting now."

Despite repeated questions from the media, she didn't say why the appointment was temporary.

Trump met Habba at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., in 2021.

Habba represented Trump in New York state's civil fraud suit. The judge fined him $364 million for his company's fraudulent business practices.

Also, Habba defended Trump in two trials involving writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. Juries found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her, awarding $88.3 million.

She also defended him in a dismissed $100 million lawsuit against The New York Times and Trump's estranged niece, Mary L. Trump.

Habba and Trump were sanctioned nearly $1 million by U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks for what he called a "completely frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and dozens of former Department of Justice and FBI officials.

Her firm has been paid $3.6 million from Trump's political action committees, according to records reviewed by ABC News.

Habba, whose parents emigrated from Iraq in the early 1980s to escape persecution in their home country, graduated from Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Pennsylvania in 2011.

Previously, she was a merchandiser at fashion company Marc Jacobs for two years.

Trump has named other personal attorneys to government jobs.

Bondi, now the U.S. attorney general, was part of his impeachment team in 2020.

Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, who represented him in criminal cases, appointed them to the No. 2 and No. 3 jobs in the Justice Department.

Dean John Sauer was selected for DOJ solicitor general after representing Trump in his Jan. 6 case, in which the Supreme Court ruled that presidents have legal immunity for "official acts."