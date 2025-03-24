Mia Love, pictured here in 2015 serving as a U.S. House Representative for Utah, passed away Sunday following a battle with brain cancer. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, the first Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican, has died, her family said late Sunday. She was 49. Love died Sunday at her home in Utah's Saratoga Springs surrounded by family, a statement published to her official X account. Advertisement

"In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward," her family said.

"We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences."

Information on funeral and public celebration of life services will be announced later, her family said.

Love passed away following a battle with brain cancer.

Earlier this month, her daughter, Abigale Love, announced on X that her illness was no longer responding to treatment and that the cancer was progressing.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement online, saying he was "heartbroken" by Love's passing, whom he called "our dear friend."

"A true trailblazer and visionary leader, Mia inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace and unwavering belief in the American dream," Cox, a Republican, said. "Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state.

"We will miss her deeply."

Born to Haitian immigrants New York on Dec. 1, 1975, Love studied theater in Connecticut before moving to Utah where she decided to enter politics, according to her official biography at the U.S. House of Representatives.

She was first elected to the Saratoga Springs City Council in 2003, then as mayor of the city in 2009.

In 2014, she won election to the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first Black Republican woman in Congress and the first Black lawmaker from Utah.

She served two terms in the House from 2015 to 2019. After being unseated by then-Salt Lake County's Democratic Mayor Ben McAdams, Love joined CNN as a political commentator and was a rotating host on ABC's The View.

In 2022, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer. U.S. Sen. John McCain died of the same disease in 2018.

"Heavy heart with the passing of my friend and colleague, Mia Love," Mitt Romney, former Republican governor and senator for Utah, said in a statement.

"Her energy, enthusiasm and wit made her a stand-out member of Congress. Her faith and fortitude made her a model for me and for countless others. We will dearly miss you, Mia."

