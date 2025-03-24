Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2025 / 8:08 PM

Jury directs Bayer's Monsanto to pay man $2.1 billion for cancer

By Allen Cone
Glyphosate is a chemical used in the herbicide Roundup, which is manufactured by Monsanto. Photo by Mike Mozart/Flickr/UPI
Glyphosate is a chemical used in the herbicide Roundup, which is manufactured by Monsanto. Photo by Mike Mozart/Flickr/UPI

March 24 (UPI) -- A state jury in Georgia directed Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, to pay more than $2.1 billion in damages to a man who claimed its weed killer Roundup caused his cancer.

On Friday in Cobb County, a suburb of Atlanta, jurors awarded $65 million in compensatory damages and $2 billion in punitive damages to John Barnes. The trial lasted three weeks in Marietta.

Advertisement

Barnes was represented by law firms Arnold & Itkin LLP and Kline & Specter PC. Their largest award in a Monsanto case was $2.25 billion for a man in Philadelphia in January 2024 that a judge reduced to $400 million.

So far about 170,000 Roundup claims have been filed, according to Sokolove Law, which has represents plaintiffs. There have been 23 Roundup trials in court so far, with more than $6 billion awarded to victims and the settling of around 100,000 claims for approximately $11 billion.

Related

In 2020, Barnes, who says he used the company's weedkiller in his yard for several years, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He claims glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, caused his cancer and Monsanto didn't warn him of the product's dangers.

Advertisement

"We disagree with the jury's verdict, as it conflicts with the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and the consensus of regulatory bodies and their scientific assessments worldwide," the company said in a statement. "We believe that we have strong arguments on appeal to get this verdict overturned and the excessive and unconstitutional damage awards eliminated or reduced. The court previously granted the majority of the company's motion for a directed verdict finding that the plaintiff had failed to prove most of their causes of action in this case.

Germany-based Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion. Three years later the company said it would set $16 billion to settle cases and later added billions to that.

Since the lawsuits, Bayer said it replaced glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market with new formulations using alternative ingredients. Also the company said it would explore changes to Roundup labeling.

"We continue to stand fully behind the safety of Roundup products -- critical tools that farmers rely on to produce affordable food and feed the world," the company said in a statement Friday.

The agrochemical company said it is considering its appeal options, noting it has secured favorable outcomes in 17 of the last 25 trials.

Advertisement

"The company is currently evaluating the cases which would present the best opportunity for review and will file a petition for certiorari in 2025, and if granted, the Supreme Court would decide the case during its 2025-2026 session," according to the news release.

In 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said there as "insufficient evidence to conclude that glyphosate plays a role in any human diseases." The EPA has been studying glyphosate since 2009.

In 2017, company emails in federal court in San Francisco, showed Monsanto executives discussed ghostwriting research papers on Roundup. Two papers on Roundup were eventually published, one in 2000 and one in 2013.

Latest Headlines

Deutsche Bank survey pushes recession probability toward 50%
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Deutsche Bank survey pushes recession probability toward 50%
March 24 (UPI) -- A survey released Monday reveals new concerns over a possible U.S. recession amid tariffs uncertainty, as the probability of a downturn inched toward 50%, according to Deutsche Bank.
Trump celebrates Greek Independence Day at White House
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Trump celebrates Greek Independence Day at White House
March 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump celebrated Greek Independence Day at the White House on Monday with a proclamation declaring 204 years of "glorious Greek sovereignty and freedom."
FBI launches task force to investigate string of Tesla attacks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI launches task force to investigate string of Tesla attacks
March 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday launched a task force to investigate the recent attacks targeting Tesla.
Trump appoints ex-personal attorney Alina Habba to interim top DOJ job in New Jersey
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump appoints ex-personal attorney Alina Habba to interim top DOJ job in New Jersey
March 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named another of his personal attorneys to serve in the Justice Department, promoting Alina Habba as interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey.
Trump defends Elon Musk in Cabinet meeting on government cost-cutting efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump defends Elon Musk in Cabinet meeting on government cost-cutting efforts
March 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump defended Elon Musk, who attended a second Cabinet meeting Monday at the White House, as cost-cutting measures throughout the government were discussed and often praised.
Judge keeps his block of deportations based on alleged Venezuelan gang membership
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge keeps his block of deportations based on alleged Venezuelan gang membership
March 24 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday won't lift his block on deportation flights of alleged members of Venezuela's crime gang Tren de Araragua under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Hyundai to invest $20B in new Georgia, Louisiana plants to boost EV production
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hyundai to invest $20B in new Georgia, Louisiana plants to boost EV production
March 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. will reportedly announce Monday a $20 billion investment in new American facilities to offset President Donald Trump's tariffs and a looming trade war.
Trump asks Supreme Court to pause thousands of federal employee rehires
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump asks Supreme Court to pause thousands of federal employee rehires
March 24 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to pause a ruling from a federal judge who ordered the reinstatement of thousands of probationary federal employees who had been fired in February.
U.S. resumes deportation flights to Venezuela
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. resumes deportation flights to Venezuela
March 24 (UPI) -- A plane of people deported by the Trump administration landed in Venezuela, the first since that country agreed to restart repatriation flights.
23andMe files for Chapter 11 protection
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
23andMe files for Chapter 11 protection
March 24 (UPI) -- Human genetics and biotechnology firm 23andMe has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy and its chief operating officer, Anne Wojcicki, has resigned.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
Mia Love, first Black GOP woman in Congress, has died
Thousands of acres burned as wildfires tear through the Carolinas
Thousands of acres burned as wildfires tear through the Carolinas
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting
U.S. resumes deportation flights to Venezuela
U.S. resumes deportation flights to Venezuela
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement