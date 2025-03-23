Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push

Now second lady Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of Vice Presidential JD Vance, speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2024. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Second lady Usha Vance and Trump administration officials will visit Greenland this week amid President Donald Trump's push to gain control of the country, officials announced Sunday. Vance will join the White House national security adviser, energy secretary and other administration officials in Greenland Thursday, the White House said.

As part of a sweeping effort to increase the United States' presence in the Western hemisphere, the Trump administration has repeatedly talked about making Canada the 51st American state and taking control of the Panama Canal, doubling down on talk of expanding the U.S. presence across the globe.

Usha Vance is scheduled to attend a historic sled dog race along with one of her children.

"Ms. Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity," The New York Times reported.

Michael Waltz, the national security adviser, and Chris Wright, the energy secretary, are scheduled to tour a U.S. military base.

Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous part of Denmark. Neither government solicited the visits by Vance or the administration officials, the Times reported.

"The visit from the United States cannot be seen in isolation from the public statements that have been made," Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said of Trump's . "In the kingdom, we wish to cooperate with the Americans. But it must - and shall - be a cooperation based on the fundamental values of sovereignty and mutual respect between nations and peoples. This is something we take seriously."

This will be Usha Vance's second solo trip abroad as second lady. She visited Italy earlier this month as leader of the U.S. delegation for the Special Olympics World Winter Games.