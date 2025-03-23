Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2025 / 4:52 PM

U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea

By Mark Moran
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, pictured transiting the Pacific Ocean in 2021, has been dispatched to the Red Sea to moderate Yemeni attacks in commercial shipping lanes. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaiah Williams
1 of 2 | Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, pictured transiting the Pacific Ocean in 2021, has been dispatched to the Red Sea to moderate Yemeni attacks in commercial shipping lanes. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaiah Williams

March 23 (UPI) -- The United States is dispatching a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an effort to ramp up defense efforts against Houthi militia aggression in the commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea.

The move could presage an increase in U.S. bombing efforts against Yemen and its proxies in the region.

Advertisement

The U.S. will send the USS Carl Vinson and its several destroyers to the Red Sea next week.

It's the second time in 6 months that the United States has had two aircraft carrier strike groups in the region at the same time, but the first time under the current Trump administration.

The deployment is an extension of a fresh campaign to strike targets in Yemen, during which the United States has struck dozens of sites in the region, many of which have been munitions sites, including missile launch and storage locations, according to the U.S. Defense Department.

Trump claimed on social media that the Iran-backs Houthis would be "completely annihilated" by U.S. forces and warned Tehran to "immediately" stop supplying the militants with military equipment.

A temporary military stand down between Israel and Hamas, which has since crumbled, also meant the Houthis had not attacked any of the commercial shipping traffic in the Red Sea since Jan. 19, but have said they are likely to escalate their aggression and have added that they will attack U.S. ships sent there to mediate.

Advertisement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it will take the Vinson roughly three weeks to reach the conflict zone.

Latest Headlines

Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court ordered halt to deportations
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court ordered halt to deportations
March 23 (UPI) -- "Border czar" Tom Homan said the Trump administration will follow a judge's orders blocking it from deporting migrants from the U.S. after invoking a 200-year-old law to sidestep traditional deportation procedures.
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
March 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria.
Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
Spring may have officially arrived last week, but Mother Nature still has some wintry tricks left in the tank for the Midwest and Northeast.
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
March 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is investigating leaks of national security information, including using polygraph tests, one day after media reports about an upcoming briefing with White House senior adviser Elon Musk.
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
March 22 (UPI) -- Three teenagers died and 15 others were injured in a shooting Friday night at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, described by police as a "mass shooting."
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formally rescinded security clearances and access to classified information for 15 people, including former President Joe Biden, members of Biden's family, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.
DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
March 22 (UPI) -- The Trump administration plans to revoke the legal status of 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who came into the United States under a sponsorship process during the Biden administration.
Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
March 21 (UPI) -- For the first time since he became president two months ago, Donald Trump traveled to New Jersey this weekend instead of his home in Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump moves student loans to SBA, special needs and nutrition to Health & Human Services
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump moves student loans to SBA, special needs and nutrition to Health & Human Services
March 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said federal student loans will be moved from the Department of Health to the Small Business Administration though the agency workforce will be cut 43%.
Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
The northern Pacific will remain active as storms packing ample moisture in the form of drenching rain and mountain snow move into the northwestern United States starting this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
Hundreds arrested in Turkey as protests enter third day
Hundreds arrested in Turkey as protests enter third day
China, Japan, South Korea agree to 'future-oriented' talks
China, Japan, South Korea agree to 'future-oriented' talks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement