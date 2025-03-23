Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, takes questions during a press conference after weekly Senate caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on March. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N,Y, has rejected calls from his critics to vacate his post, part of the ongoing rancor swirling in Congress about the politics surrounding a potential government shutdown. "Look, I'm not stepping down," Schumer said in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press." Advertisement

"Under a shutdown, the executive branch has sole power to determine what is 'essential.' And they can determine without any court supervision. The courts have ruled it's solely up to the executive what to shut down," Schumer continued, warning that the Trump administration "would eviscerate the federal government."

Schumer wondered aloud whether critical social service programs such as Social Security and Medicaid and SNAP services for mothers and hungry kids, transit services and veterans programs to fund Trump administration tax cuts could fall victim to volatile budget negotiations remain ongoing.

"Sometimes when you're a leader, you have to do things to avoid a real danger that might come down the curve," Schumer said. "And I did it out of pure conviction as to what a leader should do and what the right thing for America and my party was. People disagree."

Schumer has been the top Democrat for 8 years and while none of his colleagues have called publicly for him to step down, it will be incumbent upon them to choose a new leader and some party members have privately expressed dissatisfaction with the status quo.

"The American people are fed up with the old guard," Ro Khanna, D- Calif. Said on CNN's "State of the Union." There needs to be a renewal. In Silicon Valley, when a company isn't doing well, you don't keep the same team."

There has been speculation that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. could launch a campaign to oppose Schumer. Khanna said congressional colleagues at a recent Democratic retreat encouraged Ocasio-Cortez to make a run.

Congress and President Donald Trump agreed on a continuing resolution creating a stopgap measure to keep the government funded through September.