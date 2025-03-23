Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2025 / 8:56 PM

Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics

By Mark Moran
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, takes questions during a press conference after weekly Senate caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on March. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, takes questions during a press conference after weekly Senate caucus luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on March. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N,Y, has rejected calls from his critics to vacate his post, part of the ongoing rancor swirling in Congress about the politics surrounding a potential government shutdown.

"Look, I'm not stepping down," Schumer said in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

Advertisement

"Under a shutdown, the executive branch has sole power to determine what is 'essential.' And they can determine without any court supervision. The courts have ruled it's solely up to the executive what to shut down," Schumer continued, warning that the Trump administration "would eviscerate the federal government."

Schumer wondered aloud whether critical social service programs such as Social Security and Medicaid and SNAP services for mothers and hungry kids, transit services and veterans programs to fund Trump administration tax cuts could fall victim to volatile budget negotiations remain ongoing.

Related

"Sometimes when you're a leader, you have to do things to avoid a real danger that might come down the curve," Schumer said. "And I did it out of pure conviction as to what a leader should do and what the right thing for America and my party was. People disagree."

Advertisement

Schumer has been the top Democrat for 8 years and while none of his colleagues have called publicly for him to step down, it will be incumbent upon them to choose a new leader and some party members have privately expressed dissatisfaction with the status quo.

"The American people are fed up with the old guard," Ro Khanna, D- Calif. Said on CNN's "State of the Union." There needs to be a renewal. In Silicon Valley, when a company isn't doing well, you don't keep the same team."

There has been speculation that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. could launch a campaign to oppose Schumer. Khanna said congressional colleagues at a recent Democratic retreat encouraged Ocasio-Cortez to make a run.

Congress and President Donald Trump agreed on a continuing resolution creating a stopgap measure to keep the government funded through September.

Latest Headlines

Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
March 23 (UPI) -- Second lady Usha Vance and Trump administration officials will visit Greenland this week amid President Donald Trump's push to gain control of the country, officials announced Sunday.
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States has begun separate meetings with delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia as the administration of President Donald Trump pushes to broker a peace agreement between the two countries.
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States is dispatching a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an effort to ramp up defense efforts against Houthi militia aggression in the commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea.
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
March 23 (UPI) -- "Border czar" Tom Homan said the Trump administration will follow a judge's orders blocking it from deporting migrants from the U.S. after invoking a 200-year-old law to sidestep traditional deportation procedures.
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
March 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria.
Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
Spring may have officially arrived last week, but Mother Nature still has some wintry tricks left in the tank for the Midwest and Northeast.
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
March 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is investigating leaks of national security information, including using polygraph tests, one day after media reports about an upcoming briefing with White House senior adviser Elon Musk.
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
March 22 (UPI) -- Three teenagers died and 15 others were injured in a shooting Friday night at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, described by police as a "mass shooting."
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formally rescinded security clearances and access to classified information for 15 people, including former President Joe Biden, members of Biden's family, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.
DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
March 22 (UPI) -- The Trump administration plans to revoke the legal status of 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who came into the United States under a sponsorship process during the Biden administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
Israeli officials work on Gaza voluntary migration plan
Israeli officials work on Gaza voluntary migration plan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement