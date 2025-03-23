Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2025 / 2:13 PM

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead

By Adam Schrader
Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department
Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

March 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria.

Alexandria Police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at 9:18 a.m. Saturday and found the woman dead at the home, identifying her as Aber.

Advertisement

"As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death," police said. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death."

The former federal prosecutor, more so than federal prosecutors in many other jurisdictions across the country, had an outsized role in the U.S. Justice Department because of the importance of Virginia's eastern district.

Related

The Eastern District of Virginia encompasses key national security and intelligence hubs just outside Washington, D.C., including the Pentagon and CIA headquarters in Langley. It is known as the "Rocket Docket," a moniker celebrating its reputation for moving cases swiftly and efficiently through the court system.

As a result, the district has become a strategic venue for when the government needs to fast-track cases involving national security or classified information, particularly regarding matters of espionage or terrorism.

Advertisement

Aber, 43, was nominated to the role by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2021, and was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 5, 2021. She served in the position until her resignation on Jan. 20 upon the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Among the many court wins during her tenure, Aber's team scored a victory when Asif Rahman, a 34-year-old former CIA analyst, pleaded guilty to leaking top secret documents detailing Israel's plans for a strike on Iran last year.

"I've had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world," Aber said in her statement announcing her resignation.

"Concluding my service to the District as its U.S. Attorney has been an honor beyond measure."

Her death was mourned by her successor, Erik S. Siebert, who called her "unmatched" as a leader and prosecutor, praising Aber for her "professionalism, grace, and legal acumen."

"She is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world," he said.

Advertisement

"Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard. Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career."

Though Aber served the Justice Department under former Attorney General Merrick Garland, his replacement, Pam Bondi, also mourned her loss.

"The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic," Bondi said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time."

Latest Headlines

Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
Spring may have officially arrived last week, but Mother Nature still has some wintry tricks left in the tank for the Midwest and Northeast.
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
March 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is investigating leaks of national security information, including using polygraph tests, one day after media reports about an upcoming briefing with White House senior adviser Elon Musk.
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
March 22 (UPI) -- Three teenagers died and 15 others were injured in a shooting Friday night at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, described by police as a "mass shooting."
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formally rescinded security clearances and access to classified information for 15 people, including former President Joe Biden, members of Biden's family, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.
DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
March 22 (UPI) -- The Trump administration plans to revoke the legal status of 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who came into the United States under a sponsorship process during the Biden administration.
Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
March 21 (UPI) -- For the first time since he became president two months ago, Donald Trump traveled to New Jersey this weekend instead of his home in Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump moves student loans to SBA, special needs and nutrition to Health & Human Services
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump moves student loans to SBA, special needs and nutrition to Health & Human Services
March 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said federal student loans will be moved from the Department of Health to the Small Business Administration though the agency workforce will be cut 43%.
Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
The northern Pacific will remain active as storms packing ample moisture in the form of drenching rain and mountain snow move into the northwestern United States starting this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Iconic French luxury retailer Printemps opens first store in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Iconic French luxury retailer Printemps opens first store in U.S.
March 21 (UPI) -- Printemps, a French luxury retailer, opened its first store in the United States with a grand opening on Wall Street.
Musk visits with Hegseth at Pentagon; administration denies briefing on China
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Musk visits with Hegseth at Pentagon; administration denies briefing on China
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday for a briefing on his Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to slash costs, including the workforce.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
Hundreds arrested in Turkey as protests enter third day
Hundreds arrested in Turkey as protests enter third day
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
China, Japan, South Korea agree to 'future-oriented' talks
China, Japan, South Korea agree to 'future-oriented' talks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement