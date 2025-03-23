Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2025 / 10:17 PM

Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting

By Darryl Coote
Police in Las Cruces, N.M., said Sunday that they are continuing to investigate a Friday mass shooting that left three people dead and 15 injured. Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department/Facebook
Police in Las Cruces, N.M., said Sunday that they are continuing to investigate a Friday mass shooting that left three people dead and 15 injured. Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department/Facebook

March 23 (UPI) -- A man and three teenagers have been arrested and charged after three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement that a fourth suspect, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was arrested at about 12:20 p.m. local time Sunday, following the arrest of a 17-year-old earlier in the day.

Advertisement

A second 17-year-old and 20-year-old Tomas Rivas were arrested Saturday.

All four have been charged with three counts of murder.

Related

The three teens, who were not identified as they are minors, were incarcerated in the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center, while Rivas was being held without bond in the adult section of the facility.

"Detectives from several agencies are continuing their investigation into the shooting," the Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement.

Andrew Madrid, 16, Jazon Gomez, 18, and Dominick Estrada, 19, were killed Friday during a mass shooting that erupted shortly after 10 p.m. at Young Park in Las Cruces, where an unsanctioned car show was taking place with about 200 in attendance.

Advertisement

Authorities were dispatched to the scene, where they found multiple gunshot victims and Madrid and Gomez dead. Estrada was transported to Mountain View Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

A total of 15 people -- nine males and six females, whose ages range from 16 to 36 -- were injured in the shooting. The severity of the injuries was not made public.

Assistance for affected families and victims was held Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Johana Bencomo, the Las Cruces mayor pro tem and city councilor for District 4, said in an Instagram post on Sunday that anyone can receive services there and she hopes it will remain open the rest of the week.

Latest Headlines

Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Schumer: 'I won't step down' amid pressure from critics
March 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N,Y, has rejected calls from his critics to vacate his post, part of the ongoing rancor swirling in Congress about the politics surrounding a potential government shutdown.
Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid United States' global expansion push
March 23 (UPI) -- Second lady Usha Vance and Trump administration officials will visit Greenland this week amid President Donald Trump's push to gain control of the country, officials announced Sunday.
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. begins separate meetings with Ukraine, Russia in Riyadh
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States has begun separate meetings with delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Saudi Arabia as the administration of President Donald Trump pushes to broker a peace agreement between the two countries.
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States is dispatching a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an effort to ramp up defense efforts against Houthi militia aggression in the commercial shipping lanes of the Red Sea.
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
March 23 (UPI) -- "Border czar" Tom Homan said the Trump administration will follow a judge's orders blocking it from deporting migrants from the U.S. after invoking a 200-year-old law to sidestep traditional deportation procedures.
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
March 23 (UPI) -- Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning at her home in Alexandria.
Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Snow, chilly air headed for Midwest and Northeast
Spring may have officially arrived last week, but Mother Nature still has some wintry tricks left in the tank for the Midwest and Northeast.
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon may use polygraph tests to investigate leaks involving national security
March 22 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is investigating leaks of national security information, including using polygraph tests, one day after media reports about an upcoming briefing with White House senior adviser Elon Musk.
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Three dead, 15 hurt in shooting at park in Las Cruces, N.M.
March 22 (UPI) -- Three teenagers died and 15 others were injured in a shooting Friday night at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, described by police as a "mass shooting."
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances
March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formally rescinded security clearances and access to classified information for 15 people, including former President Joe Biden, members of Biden's family, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
Former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber found dead
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
U.S. dispatches second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
Border czar Homan: Administration 'will not defy' court-ordered halt to deportations
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for snap elections 'to deal with' Trump
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
Pope Francis makes first public appearance, leaves hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement