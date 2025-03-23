Man, three teens arrested for New Mexico mass shooting

Police in Las Cruces, N.M., said Sunday that they are continuing to investigate a Friday mass shooting that left three people dead and 15 injured. Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department/ Facebook

March 23 (UPI) -- A man and three teenagers have been arrested and charged after three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement that a fourth suspect, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was arrested at about 12:20 p.m. local time Sunday, following the arrest of a 17-year-old earlier in the day.

A second 17-year-old and 20-year-old Tomas Rivas were arrested Saturday.

All four have been charged with three counts of murder.

The three teens, who were not identified as they are minors, were incarcerated in the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center, while Rivas was being held without bond in the adult section of the facility.

"Detectives from several agencies are continuing their investigation into the shooting," the Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement.

Andrew Madrid, 16, Jazon Gomez, 18, and Dominick Estrada, 19, were killed Friday during a mass shooting that erupted shortly after 10 p.m. at Young Park in Las Cruces, where an unsanctioned car show was taking place with about 200 in attendance.



Authorities were dispatched to the scene, where they found multiple gunshot victims and Madrid and Gomez dead. Estrada was transported to Mountain View Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

A total of 15 people -- nine males and six females, whose ages range from 16 to 36 -- were injured in the shooting. The severity of the injuries was not made public.

Assistance for affected families and victims was held Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Johana Bencomo, the Las Cruces mayor pro tem and city councilor for District 4, said in an Instagram post on Sunday that anyone can receive services there and she hopes it will remain open the rest of the week.