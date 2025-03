Police in Houston said two men are wanted in connection to a early Sunday shooting at an illegal after hours bar that wounded six people. Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department/ X

March 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Houston are searching for two Hispanic men after six people were wounded, four critically, in an early Sunday shooting that erupted at an after-hours club in the city. The shooting occurred at around 3 a.m. local time at a packed sports bar on Hillcroft Avenue. Advertisement

Assistant Chief James Skelton of the Houston Police Department told reporters in a press conference that they are searching for two men who fled the scene in a black Toyota, either Camry or Corolla.

Asst. Chief J. Skelton provides briefing on shooting incident at 6419 Hillcroft Ave. https://t.co/xwxt5aDcOX pic.twitter.com/TZlNtOTA7i— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 23, 2025

On X, the Houston Police Department shared photos of the suspects, one dressed in all white and the other in black. One photo shared appears to show the suspect dressed in black firing a handgun, seemingly toward the bar from the parking lot. A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips and information concerning the shooting.

Speaking in front of the bar, Skelton identified the six victims as male. He said four were undergoing surgery as he spoke.

He described the shooting as "more of an isolated attack," while stating they are trying to shut down establishments like the sports bar where the shooting took place as they contribute to crime in Houston.

"Establishments like this that harbor within our city contribute to crime. So, Houston Police Department, we are targeting these locations and we're going to shut them down because they harbor DWIs and the assaults and this is exactly what we saw here tonight," he said.

It is illegal for bars to serve alcohol after 2 a.m., he said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 53 mass shootings involving at least four victims in the United States this year.