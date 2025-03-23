Son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner dies from illness contracted during family vacation

1 of 2 | Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder BRett Gardner, passed away Friday after contracting an illness while on vacation. Photo courtesy of New York Yankees/ Facebook

March 23 (UPI) -- The teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner has died after falling ill during a family vacation, the family said Sunday. Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, announced the passing of their 14-year-old son, Miller Gardner, in a statement shared online by the New York Yankees. Advertisement

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," they said in the statement.

"Miller was a beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

The Gardners said Miller Gardner died after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. Neither the illness nor location and date of the vacation were specified.

The family thanked those who had reached out to offer support and encouragement and said their prayers "go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

Advertisement

The couple shares an older son named Hunter.

The New York Yankees offered its condolences in a separate statement.

"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years -- so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller," the team said.

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality and a warm and loving nature."

Brett Gardner, 41, was drafted 109th overall by the Yankees in 2005 and played his entire career with the team, retiring in 2021.