Vice President Kamela Harris (left) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025. File photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formally rescinded security clearances and access to classified information for 15 people, including former President Joe Biden, members of his family, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. The list includes many that he considered political opponents. Advertisement

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump said in the memo released Friday night. "I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information."

This applies to classified briefings and any access the individuals might have had to classified information.

Those listed in Trump's memorandum have had their "unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities" rescinded.

Friday's memo also applies to "receipt of classified briefings, such as the President's Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by any member of the Intelligence Community by virtue of the named individuals' previous tenure in the Congress."

Biden declined to extend that courtesy to Trump. He was indicted in the retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., including a ballroom and bathroom, charges that were dropped when he was elected president again.

Earlier this month Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she revoked the security clearances of many named Friday.

Per @POTUS directive, I have revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Andrew Weissman, along with the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden...— DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) March 10, 2025

Hillary Clinton had several reasons for the clearance: the wife of former President Bill Clinton, former U.S. senator from New York and Secretary of State in the Obama administration besides being a presidential rival in 2016.

Also targeted were members of Biden's administration, including Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and Department of Justice deputy Lisa Monaco.

Former Republican members of the U.S. House, Elizabeth Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinszinger of Illinois, as well as two diplomats in Trump's first administration, Fiona Hill and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Additionally, Mark Zaid, an attorney focusing on national security law, freedom of speech constitutional claims and government accountability, Norman Eisen, a diplomat in the Obama administration, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Andrew Weissman, a member of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump and an NBC analyst, had their clearances pulled.

Earlier Trump blocked access for retired Gen. Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the first Trump administration, as well as the Biden administrations.

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump's first term, also had his clearance pulled over a book about his time in the role.

Kinzinger posted a video saying and text on X, writing "Trump just revoked my security clearance... one small problem: I haven't had one in years. This isn't about security -- it's about his fragile ego and petty revenge."

Advertisement Trump just revoked my security clearance... one small problem: I haven't had one in years. This isn't about security-it's about his fragile ego and petty revenge. My latest piece on Trump's obsession with punishing his critics (link in reply): pic.twitter.com/KLkH9H6zWt— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) March 22, 2025

Last week he stripped two of Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, of their Secret Service protection.

Also Friday, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to review lawyers and law firms the administration considers to have filed "frivolous litigation or engaging in fraudulent practices" or attempted to block immigration initiatives, including actions specifically against Trump himself.

"Accountability is especially important when misconduct by lawyers and law firms threatens our national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity," Trump said in a memo released by the White House. "Lawyers and law firms that engage in actions that violate the laws of the United States or rules governing attorney conduct must be efficiently and effectively held accountable."