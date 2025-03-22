Advertisement
U.S. News
March 22, 2025 / 2:14 PM

Trump revokes former opponents' security clearances

By Allen Cone
Vice President Kamela Harris (left) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025. File photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Vice President Kamela Harris (left) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in the rotunda of the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025. File photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump formally rescinded security clearances and access to classified information for 15 people, including former President Joe Biden, members of his family, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

The list includes many that he considered political opponents.

Advertisement

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump said in the memo released Friday night. "I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information."

This applies to classified briefings and any access the individuals might have had to classified information.

Advertisement

Those listed in Trump's memorandum have had their "unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities" rescinded.

Friday's memo also applies to "receipt of classified briefings, such as the President's Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by any member of the Intelligence Community by virtue of the named individuals' previous tenure in the Congress."

Biden declined to extend that courtesy to Trump. He was indicted in the retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., including a ballroom and bathroom, charges that were dropped when he was elected president again.

Earlier this month Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she revoked the security clearances of many named Friday.

Hillary Clinton had several reasons for the clearance: the wife of former President Bill Clinton, former U.S. senator from New York and Secretary of State in the Obama administration besides being a presidential rival in 2016.

Advertisement

Also targeted were members of Biden's administration, including Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and Department of Justice deputy Lisa Monaco.

Former Republican members of the U.S. House, Elizabeth Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinszinger of Illinois, as well as two diplomats in Trump's first administration, Fiona Hill and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Additionally, Mark Zaid, an attorney focusing on national security law, freedom of speech constitutional claims and government accountability, Norman Eisen, a diplomat in the Obama administration, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Andrew Weissman, a member of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump and an NBC analyst, had their clearances pulled.

Earlier Trump blocked access for retired Gen. Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the first Trump administration, as well as the Biden administrations.

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump's first term, also had his clearance pulled over a book about his time in the role.

Kinzinger posted a video saying and text on X, writing "Trump just revoked my security clearance... one small problem: I haven't had one in years. This isn't about security -- it's about his fragile ego and petty revenge."

Last week he stripped two of Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, of their Secret Service protection.

Also Friday, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to review lawyers and law firms the administration considers to have filed "frivolous litigation or engaging in fraudulent practices" or attempted to block immigration initiatives, including actions specifically against Trump himself.

"Accountability is especially important when misconduct by lawyers and law firms threatens our national security, homeland security, public safety, or election integrity," Trump said in a memo released by the White House. "Lawyers and law firms that engage in actions that violate the laws of the United States or rules governing attorney conduct must be efficiently and effectively held accountable."

Read More

Latest Headlines

DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DHS to revoke legal status of 532,000 migrants under sponsorship programs
March 22 (UPI) -- The Trump administration plans to revoke the legal status of 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who came into the United States under a sponsorship process during the Biden administration.
Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
March 21 (UPI) -- For the first time since he became president two months ago, Donald Trump traveled to New Jersey this weekend instead of his home in Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump moves student loans to SBA, special needs and nutrition to Health & Human Services
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump moves student loans to SBA, special needs and nutrition to Health & Human Services
March 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said federal student loans will be moved from the Department of Health to the Small Business Administration though the agency workforce will be cut 43%.
Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
The northern Pacific will remain active as storms packing ample moisture in the form of drenching rain and mountain snow move into the northwestern United States starting this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Iconic French luxury retailer Printemps opens first store in U.S.
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Iconic French luxury retailer Printemps opens first store in U.S.
March 21 (UPI) -- Printemps, a French luxury retailer, opened its first store in the United States with a grand opening on Wall Street.
Musk visits with Hegseth at Pentagon; administration denies briefing on China
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Musk visits with Hegseth at Pentagon; administration denies briefing on China
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday for a briefing on his Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to slash costs, including the workforce.
Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
March 21 (UPI) -- Federal agencies are investigating after a Southwest Airlines jet nearly took off from a taxiway instead of a runway at Orlando International Airport.
Boeing to build $20B next-generation F-47 fighter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Boeing to build $20B next-generation F-47 fighter
March 21 (UPI) -- The Boeing Company will produce the next generation of fighter jets for the U.S. military, President Donald Trump announced at a news conference Friday.
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed Friday that just because a person in New York State only hires someone to commit murder doesn't mean that person isn't guilty of a violent crime.
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's political action committee America PAC is offering registered voters in Wisconsin $100 or more to sign an online petition opposing so-called "activist judges."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida
Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
Boeing to build $20B next-generation F-47 fighter
Boeing to build $20B next-generation F-47 fighter
Analysis: Lebanon-Syria border clashes raise the alarm
Analysis: Lebanon-Syria border clashes raise the alarm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement