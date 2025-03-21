Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2025 / 11:42 AM

Pro-Palestinian protesters sue UCLA, LAPD over alleged civil rights violations

By Simon Druker
A group including students and faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles are suing the school, alleging the institution violated their civil rights during protests on campus last spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | A group including students and faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles are suing the school, alleging the institution violated their civil rights during protests on campus last spring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- A group including students and faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles sued the school, alleging the institution violated their civil rights during protests on campus last spring.

The lawsuit filed earlier this week by a group of 35 people made up of students, faculty, legal observers and community members names the school and three police agencies as defendants.

Advertisement

The suit also names individual people who allegedly attacked protesters during the demonstrations and pro-Palestinian encampments on the UCLA campus in late April of last year.

It contends the school "repeatedly and systemically" violated dozens of peoples' civil rights during the demonstrations that saw counter-protesters clash with protesters.

Related

The Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol are two of the police agencies named as defendants in the lawsuit, which contends both offices did nothing to protect pro-Palestinian demonstrators and their encampments.

"It was immediately apparent that there was not a semblance of protection for the physical safety of the encampment members, and the mob had successfully transformed a peaceful, interfaith community space into a site of horror," the complaint said.

The lawsuit alleges police only moved in to break up the engagement after doing nothing for hours, eventually causing injuries to dozens of other protesters as they shot "powerful kinetic impact projectiles at peoples' heads and faces" while arresting around 200 people.

Advertisement

UCLA Police Department Chief John Thomas was initially reassigned for his response to the violence and ultimately resigned in May.

A UCLA spokesperson told NBC News the school is aware of the complaint and is "gathering additional information."

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary damages for injuries suffered during the clash that saw protesters attacked with metal poles and fireworks among other weapons.

"Over 200 protesters and organizers for Palestinian rights were wrongfully arrested that night and dozens of injured went to the hospital," the group behind the lawsuit said in a media release obtained by The Hill.

"UCLA failed to stop or even condemn the violence, emboldening the perpetrators. UCLA's message laid blame in large part on protesters, who were in fact victims, and highlighted what it labeled antisemitism against other Jewish students on campus when it was the Palestine activists -- including Jews -- being harmed."

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed Friday that just because a person in New York State only hires someone to commit murder doesn't mean that person isn't guilty of a violent crime.
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's political action committee America PAC is offering registered voters in Wisconsin $100 or more to sign an online petition opposing so-called "activist judges."
Musk to visit Pentagon amid reports he will be briefed on China; administration denies it
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Musk to visit Pentagon amid reports he will be briefed on China; administration denies it
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk will visit the Pentagon on Friday amid reports that he will be briefed Friday about any plans the U.S. military has about war with China, which the Trump administration says otherwise.
Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri
March 21 (UPI) -- Badar Khan Suri, arrested by government agents for allegedly spreading Hamas propaganda, cannot be deported unless the courts rule otherwise, as per a judge's ruling.
Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
March 21 (UPI) -- The State of Florida on Thursday executed a death row inmate convicted of raping and killing an 8-year-old girl and then killing her grandmother while heavily intoxicated in 1993.
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
March 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Beyer says the detention is 'clear violation' of the First Amendment.
Failed GOP candidate convicted of shooting homes of political rivals
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Failed GOP candidate convicted of shooting homes of political rivals
March 21 (UPI) -- A federal jury has convicted a former Republican candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives for shooting at the homes of his perceived political rivals following his 2022 election defeat.
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
March 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the termination of more than $500 million in military programs, contracts and grants "that do not match the priorities of this president or this department."
NTSB: Key Bridge didn't meet safety standards
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NTSB: Key Bridge didn't meet safety standards
March 21 (UPI) -- The Maryland Transportation Authority failed to perform a proper safety evaluation prior to the fatal collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore nearly a year ago, officials announced Thursday.
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
March 20 (UPI) -- Three family members have been missing since March 13 and might have been involved in a deadly multi-vehicle collision on westbound I-40 during a winter storm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement