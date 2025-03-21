Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2025 / 6:13 PM / Updated at 6:16 PM

Trump moves student loans to SBA, special needs and nutrition to Health & Human Services

By Allen Cone
School desks with posters stand outside the U.S. Department of Education Headquarters in Washington, D.C., as members of the Sunrise Movement and others gather Thursday to demonstrate against Trump Administration and Department of Government Efficiency's move to dismantle the Department of Education and the termination of nearly half the agency's staff. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | School desks with posters stand outside the U.S. Department of Education Headquarters in Washington, D.C., as members of the Sunrise Movement and others gather Thursday to demonstrate against Trump Administration and Department of Government Efficiency's move to dismantle the Department of Education and the termination of nearly half the agency's staff. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said federal student loans will be moved from the Department of Health to the Small Business Administration though the agency workforce will be cut 43%.

Also as part of Trump's plan to eliminate the Department of Education, programs for students with special needs and nutrition matters will be handed by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

"I think that will work out very well. Those two elements will be taken out of the Department of Education," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

On Thursday, he signed an executive order to wind down operations in the Department of Education though Congress must sign off on it.

Related

He said Title I funding that boosts money to schools serving high-poverty populations, individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding and student aid would still be administered by the department under the order.

Advertisement

The Trump administration wants to abolish any programs not in the federal statute and move congressionally mandated requirements to other federal agencies or to the states,

"I've decided that the SBA, the Small Business Administration, headed by Kelly Loeffler, will handle will all of the student loan portfolio," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, saying it is a "pretty complicated deal, and that's coming out of the Department of Education immediately.

"Bobby Kennedy, with the Health and Human Services Department, will be handling special needs and all the nutrition programs and everything else," he continued.

The Education Department is the smallest federal agency with only 4,245 employees before the workforce was cut in half last month.

The $268 billion appropriations in the department last year represented 4% of the federal budget.

Schools have been forced to comply with the Trump administration's demands to halt diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which have been challenged in court. In addition, employees, like in other agencies, have been terminated or applied for a buyout.

Student loans are one of the largest programs the Education Department handles.

In 2024, student loan debt backed by the federal goverment was $1.777 trillion and held by 42.7 million borrowers, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Advertisement

"They are all set for it; they are waiting for it," Trump told reporters about SBA taking over the loan administration. "It'll be serviced much better than it has in the past."

The Education Department was created in 1979 under the Jimmy Carter administration as a result of a spinoff from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, which also resulted in the Department of Health and Human Services.

SBA workforce reduction

Like the Education Department, the Trump administration is downsizing agencies through Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

The SBA said in a statement it will cut the workforce by more then two-fifths, "ending the expansive social policy agenda of the prior Administration, eliminating non-essential roles, and returning to pre-pandemic staffing levels."

The cuts would save more than $435 million a year by next fiscal year.

The 2,700 reductions would be accomplished via voluntary resignations, expiration of COVID-era and other term appointments, and a limited number of reductions in force.

The agency has 6,500 workers, or less than half-percent of the entire federal workforce.

"The strategic reorganization will begin a turnaround for the agency by restoring the efficiency of the first Trump Administration, as well as its focus on promoting small businesses," the agency said. "Core services to the public, including the agency's loan guarantee and disaster assistance programs, as well as its field and veteran operations, will not be impacted."

Advertisement

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia posted a video on X on Friday that it's time to "rightsize the agency."

"Since the pandemic, the SBA has doubled its workforce, expanding in size, scope and spending with miserable results," Loeffler said in the video. "That's why change is coming to the SBA. ... This agency is done wasting millions of tax dollars to fund a progressive pandemic-era bureaucracy. We will not allow fiscal mismanagement to threaten our loan programs or criminals to get away with fraud. But we will evaluate every program and expenditure and we will rightsize the agency to transform the SBA into a high-efficiency engine for America's entrepreneurs and taxpayers."

The SBA's headquarters are in Washington, D.C., but it has a large workforce in Texas.

The agency was created by Congress in 1953.

It provides loans to businesses that fall victim to natural disasters and offers support on international trade issues. That included loans to small businesses and nonprofit groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Headlines

Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Storms to bring rain, snow to northwestern U.S.
The northern Pacific will remain active as storms packing ample moisture in the form of drenching rain and mountain snow move into the northwestern United States starting this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Iconic French luxury retailer Printemps opens first store in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Iconic French luxury retailer Printemps opens first store in U.S.
March 21 (UPI) -- Printemps, a French luxury retailer, opened its first store in the United States with a grand opening on Wall Street.
Musk visits with Hegseth at Pentagon; administration denies briefing on China
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Musk visits with Hegseth at Pentagon; administration denies briefing on China
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday for a briefing on his Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to slash costs, including the workforce.
Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
March 21 (UPI) -- Federal agencies are investigating after a Southwest Airlines jet nearly took off from a taxiway instead of a runway at Orlando International Airport.
Boeing to build $20B next-generation F-47 fighter
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing to build $20B next-generation F-47 fighter
March 21 (UPI) -- The Boeing Company will produce the next generation of fighter jets for the U.S. military, President Donald Trump announced at a news conference Friday.
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed Friday that just because a person in New York State only hires someone to commit murder doesn't mean that person isn't guilty of a violent crime.
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's political action committee America PAC is offering registered voters in Wisconsin $100 or more to sign an online petition opposing so-called "activist judges."
Pro-Palestinian protesters sue UCLA, LAPD over alleged civil rights violations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protesters sue UCLA, LAPD over alleged civil rights violations
March 21 (UPI) -- A group including students and faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles are suing the school, alleging the institution violated their civil rights during protests on campus last spring.
Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri
March 21 (UPI) -- Badar Khan Suri, arrested by government agents for allegedly spreading Hamas propaganda, cannot be deported unless the courts rule otherwise, as per a judge's ruling.
Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
March 21 (UPI) -- The State of Florida on Thursday executed a death row inmate convicted of raping and killing an 8-year-old girl and then killing her grandmother while heavily intoxicated in 1993.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

London's Heathrow Airport reopens 19 hours after fire-induced power outage
London's Heathrow Airport reopens 19 hours after fire-induced power outage
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
Report: Airliner's landing gear failed during Toronto crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement