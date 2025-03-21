Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2025 / 1:50 PM

Boeing to build $20B next-generation F-47 fighter

By Simon Druker
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins President Donald Trump (seated) to announce that Boeing has won a contract for a new fighter jet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 7 | Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins President Donald Trump (seated) to announce that Boeing has won a contract for a new fighter jet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Boeing Company will produce the next generation of fighter jets for the U.S. military, President Donald Trump announced at a news conference Friday.

"The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built," Trump said in the Oval Office while announcing the $20 billion contract.

Advertisement

Boeing beat out rival Lockheed Martin to win the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance program.

The plane will be dubbed the F-47 and eventually replace the military's existing 187 operational F-22 Raptor fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin.

Related

"An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years, and we're confident that it massively overpowers capabilities of any other nation," Trump told reporters at the White House, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

"It's something the likes that no one has seen before."

The sixth-generation jet fighter is meant to be able to fight next to unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, something seen as a major part of future air combat.

In 2009, then Secretary of Defense Bob Gates canceled the F-22 Raptor program, after just under half of the 381 jets originally ordered were delivered.

Advertisement

The new F-47s are meant to augment and eventually replace the existing F-22s, the last of which were delivered in 2012.

Gates argued at the time that the 5th generation 5th generation stealth air-superiority fighter with ground attack capabilities was no longer required, as the United States was no longer engaged in wars requiring significant air-to-air combat missions.

Congress later considered restarting the program in 2017 but ultimately embraced Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning as the American military's principal manned fighter. The F-35s cost between $82 million and $102 million depending on the variant with orders for up to 1,760 of the jets.

Several American allies fly the planes while the program to build them factored in battlefield continuity. It has also been criticized for cost overruns and delays.

In 2023, Canada became the latest country to buy the planes, when it signed an order for 88 of the fighter jets to replace its aging McDonnell Douglas-built CF-18 Hornets.

Latest Headlines

Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Air traffic controller stops Southwest jet from taking off from Orlando taxiway
March 21 (UPI) -- Federal agencies are investigating after a Southwest Airlines jet nearly took off from a taxiway instead of a runway at Orlando International Airport.
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court rules against member of New York crime family who ordered hit
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court confirmed Friday that just because a person in New York State only hires someone to commit murder doesn't mean that person isn't guilty of a violent crime.
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk PAC offers $100 for signature on petition opposing 'activist judges'
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's political action committee America PAC is offering registered voters in Wisconsin $100 or more to sign an online petition opposing so-called "activist judges."
Pro-Palestinian protesters sue UCLA, LAPD over alleged civil rights violations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protesters sue UCLA, LAPD over alleged civil rights violations
March 21 (UPI) -- A group including students and faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles are suing the school, alleging the institution violated their civil rights during protests on campus last spring.
Musk to visit Pentagon amid reports he will be briefed on China; administration denies it
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Musk to visit Pentagon amid reports he will be briefed on China; administration denies it
March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk will visit the Pentagon on Friday amid reports that he will be briefed Friday about any plans the U.S. military has about war with China, which the Trump administration says otherwise.
Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri
March 21 (UPI) -- Badar Khan Suri, arrested by government agents for allegedly spreading Hamas propaganda, cannot be deported unless the courts rule otherwise, as per a judge's ruling.
Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
March 21 (UPI) -- The State of Florida on Thursday executed a death row inmate convicted of raping and killing an 8-year-old girl and then killing her grandmother while heavily intoxicated in 1993.
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
March 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Beyer says the detention is 'clear violation' of the First Amendment.
Failed GOP candidate convicted of shooting homes of political rivals
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Failed GOP candidate convicted of shooting homes of political rivals
March 21 (UPI) -- A federal jury has convicted a former Republican candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives for shooting at the homes of his perceived political rivals following his 2022 election defeat.
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
March 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the termination of more than $500 million in military programs, contracts and grants "that do not match the priorities of this president or this department."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Britain updates travel advice for U.S. amid Trump immigration crackdown
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
Ukraine, Russia exchange blows despite potential cease-fire agreement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement