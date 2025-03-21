Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2025 / 7:55 AM

Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri

By Ian Stark

March 21 (UPI) -- Badar Khan Suri, arrested by government agents for allegedly spreading Hamas propaganda, cannot be deported unless the courts rule otherwise, as per a judge's ruling.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles ordered Thursday that Suri "shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order."

Advertisement

Suri, an Indian national, is a postdoctoral associate who's been working and studying at Georgetown on a student visa. Department of Homeland Security agents arrested him Monday for purportedly "spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media," said the Assistant Secretary of the DHS Tricia McLaughlin in an X post Wednesday, and that "Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist, who is a senior advisor to Hamas."

Suri's wife Mapheze Saleh, who has Palestinian heritage, is an American citizen who had once worked for Al Jazeera and whose father, Ahmed Yousef, was ostensibly a senior political advisor to Hamas.

Related

Suri was brought to a detention center in Virginia, then transferred to him to an ICE facility in Louisiana, which is known to often be the last stop before a person is deported.

Advertisement

His attorney filed a writ of habeas corpus Tuesday, followed by a memorandum Thursday, and the ACLU of Virginia also filed an emergency motion Thursday on Suri's behalf.

Saleh declared to the court Thursday that her father "served as political advisor to the Prime Minister of Gaza" but left the Gazan government and is currently a professor at the Islamic University of Gaza, where she studied journalism. She admitted to sharing "posts on a daily basis" about things she saw in Gaza, "including posts that expressed sorrow for the deaths of Gazan people."

She then alleged that "certain websites had targeted me personally" because of her father's job with the Gazan government, and that one website "falsely that my husband and I have 'ties to Hamas'."

Giles then made the order Thursday to keep Suri stateside unless another judge ordered otherwise.

Suri's detention follows the March 8 arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and green card holder who was involved in pro-Palestinian campus protests.

Latest Headlines

Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida executes man who killed 8-year-old girl, her grandmother in 1993
March 21 (UPI) -- The State of Florida on Thursday executed a death row inmate convicted of raping and killing an 8-year-old girl and then killing her grandmother while heavily intoxicated in 1993.
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
DHS detains Georgetown University researcher Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
March 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Beyer says the detention is 'clear violation' of the First Amendment.
Failed GOP candidate convicted of shooting homes of political rivals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Failed GOP candidate convicted of shooting homes of political rivals
March 21 (UPI) -- A federal jury has convicted a former Republican candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives for shooting at the homes of his perceived political rivals following his 2022 election defeat.
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
March 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the termination of more than $500 million in military programs, contracts and grants "that do not match the priorities of this president or this department."
NTSB: Key Bridge didn't meet safety standards
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NTSB: Key Bridge didn't meet safety standards
March 21 (UPI) -- The Maryland Transportation Authority failed to perform a proper safety evaluation prior to the fatal collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore nearly a year ago, officials announced Thursday.
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members
March 20 (UPI) -- Three family members have been missing since March 13 and might have been involved in a deadly multi-vehicle collision on westbound I-40 during a winter storm.
Judge blocks DOGE's attempt to access sensitive Social Security data
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge blocks DOGE's attempt to access sensitive Social Security data
March 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked a move by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency to gain access to sensitive Social Security records.
Trump orders dismantling of U.S. Education Department
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump orders dismantling of U.S. Education Department
March 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, which Education Secretary Linda McMahon earlier acknowledged was her top priority.
U.S. sanctions Chinese 'teapot' oil refinery, targets Iranian shadow fleet
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese 'teapot' oil refinery, targets Iranian shadow fleet
March 20 (UPI) -- Federal officials have sanctioned a Chinese oil refinery, as well as an oil storage facility and their owners to cut off Iranian revenues from illicit oil sales that violate international sanctions.
U.S. existing home sales up much more than expected at 4.2% in February
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. existing home sales up much more than expected at 4.2% in February
March 20 (UPI) -- The National Association of Realtors Thursday reported February U.S. existing home sales were up 4.2%, much higher than expected.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
Fire-induced power outage shutters London's Heathrow Airport
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement