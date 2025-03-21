Trending
Failed GOP candidate convicted of shooting homes of political rivals

By Darryl Coote

March 21 (UPI) -- A federal jury has convicted a former Republican candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives for shooting at the homes of his perceived political rivals following his 2022 election defeat.

Solomon Peña, 40, was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury that found him guilty of one count of conspiracy, four counts of intimidation and interference with a federally protected activities and several firearms charges and three counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

The Justice Department announced Peña's conviction Thursday in a statement.

Peña faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 60 years' imprisonment and a maximum penalty of life behind bars.

Peña was arrested in Albuquerque in January 2023 on accusations of leading a conspiracy involving four gunmen he paid to shoot at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators in December.

The shootings followed Peña's November defeat for the District 14 seat in New Mexico's House of Representatives. He had ran as a Republican and was easily defeated by Democrat Miguel Garcia, who secured 74% of the vote.

Federal prosecutors said that following his election defeat, Peña had pressured members of the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners to refuse to certify the results.

According to authorities, he had visited several of their houses to lodge complaints alleging the election was rigged and involved voter fraud.

When they did not heed to his demands, he took to shooting at their homes between Dec. 4, 2023, and Jan. 3, 2023.

The home targeted in the shootings belonged to Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martinez on Dec. 8, former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley on Dec. 11 and State Sen. Linda Lopez on Jan. 3

Two co-conspirators -- Jose Trujillo and Demetrio Trujillo -- previously pleaded guilty to their involvement in the conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday said Peña was also accused of soliciting several inmates while in jail to murder witnesses to prevent their testimony during his trial.

