1 of 4 | Fashion icon Anna Wintour attends the Printemps New York Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting on Friday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Printemps, a French luxury retailer, opened its first store in the United States with a grand opening on Wall Street. On Thursday, there was a ritzy, celebrity-studded party. Advertisement

Printemps operates 20 stores in France, including two in Paris, with a location also in Doha, Qatar. Stores in other locations have closed over the years.

Printemps in New York will occupy 4,365 square feet with two levels in a 56-story landmark building and a façade that measures 346 linear feet facing Broadway. The building at 1 Wall St. opened in 1931.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, according to its website.

Like a store in Paris, the New York spot will give shoppers an immersive experience with artistically designed rooms for its women's, men's and shoe departments. But the company said it will be "bringing a local approach and focusing on increased omnichannel and seamless experiences," according to a news release announcing the opening in 2022.

The high-end French fashion and a culinary experience was curated by New York City native, Chef Gregory Gourdet.

The store mixes fashion with food. It offers a modern interpretation of French culinary classics in five distinct dining experiences. It includes the all-day Café Jalu, the Parisian-inspired raw bar Salon Vert and the intimate Red Room Bar provide visitors with an array of dining options. There is also a celebratory Champagne Bar.

Architect Laura Gonzalez designed intricate, hand-painted details, with French and American design influences, L'Officiel reported.

"New York offers a dynamic mix of cultural diversity and global influence, making it the perfect location for our brand's expansion and the introduction of our new concept," Printemps CEO Jean-Marc Bellaiche said in a press release on the store opening. "Printemps New York represents a completely fresh approach-it's not a department store."

The retailer first opened in 1864.

Printemps named Laura Lendrum as the CEO of Printemps America Inc. She has been president for Saint Laurent, Gucci and Ralph Lauren for the North American market.

Complimentary services include personal shopping, makeup and beauty consultations, fragrance profiling, gift wrapping, brand pop-ups, spa services, in-house alterations and wardrobe consultations.