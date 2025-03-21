Trump to spend weekend in New Jersey instead of Florida

1 of 4 | President Donald Trump walks over to speak to reporters as he leaves the White House en route to New Jersey on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- For the first time since he became president two months ago, Donald Trump traveled to New Jersey this weekend instead of his home in Palm Beach, Fla. On Friday night, Air Force One flew to Morristown Municipal Airport and his motorcade then went to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., 45 miles from Manhattan. Advertisement

He plans to stay there and go to the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia. He also attended the 2023 wrestling championships in Tulsa, Okla.

See you this weekend! ✈️ https://t.co/P7WhxvsJej— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 18, 2025

Trump was at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9 and NASCAR's Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla., one week later.

Also, he visited North Carolina and California on Jan. 24, surveying storm and fire damage.

The last time Trump was at Bedminister was after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., on July 13,.

Trump has spent at least 18 nights in Florida, according to CNN. That is every weekend except when he stayed in Washington, to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Advertisement

During his second presidency, Trump also has gone to his Doral golf resort.

Trump usually doesn't go to his New Jersey Club until April, when the Mar-a-Lago season ends for the summer. He has referred to the estate as his "Winter White House" before it gets hot and humid there.

Trump announced his run for a second presidential term on Nov. 15, 2022.

In Trump's first year as president 2017, Trump did not travel to Bedminster until May.

People in Palm Beach County usually get advance notice the president is coming there.

The Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team issues flight restrictions, and the latest shows him in New Jersey from Friday through Sunday.

By not going to Palm Beach County, Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office won't have to deal with security at the Palm Beach International Boat Show from Wednesday through Sunday. South Ocean Boulevard next to his club is closed when he is in town.

The 500-acre Bedminster property, including automaker John DeLorean's mansion, was sold in 2000 to a golf course developer and then to Trump for $35 million in 2002.

The property includes two 18-hole golf courses and a mansion built in 1939.

Advertisement

Trump's first wife, Ivana, is buried in the Trump family cemetery there.

Trump and his wife, Melania, became permanent Palm Beach residents in 2019 instead of New York City.

During his first presidency, he hosted Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Mar-a-Lago is where Trump housed classified documents, including in a showroom and a bathroom.

Trump often criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for spending weekends at home in Delaware.