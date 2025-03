Elon Musk at the White House on March 9. Musk's political action committee America PAC is offering at least $100 to Wisconsin voters to take a petition. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's political action committee America PAC is offering registered voters in Wisconsin $100 or more to sign an online petition opposing so-called "activist judges." Titled "Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges," the petition states that those who sign are "rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role," which is defined by the document as "interpreting, not legislating." Advertisement

"Judges should interpret laws as written," the petition also says. "Not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas."

Those who fill out the online petition receive $100, and those who refer petition signers get another $100 for each referred person.

The offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. CDT on April 1, and only those who refer and signers, and are registered voters of Wisconsin can take part. Under the offer's terms and conditions, anyone who earns a combined payment of $600 or more credits will have to first provide a completed IRS Form W9 to America PAC to get their money.

The upcoming April 1 election in Wisconsin is between Republican Brad Schimel and Democrat Susan Crawford. Both have secured millions in donations, with Musk's America PAC and his Building America's Future pac backing Schimel, while Crawford has also received millions in donations from progressive donors.

The election has gained national interest as Wisconsin is an important swing state where the Supreme Court's makeup currently leans to the left.

There's no way the petition can force a voter who to choose, but those who fill one out will have shared their personal information, including email address and cell phone number, with America PAC.

In addition, those who fill out the petition "should not necessarily expect to receive incentive payments within a month or even two months," and "partial payments may be made on a rolling basis."