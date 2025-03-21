Defense Dept. cuts $580M in funding deemed wasteful

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced more than $580 million in cuts to defense spending on Thursday. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced the termination of more than $500 million in military programs, contracts and grants "that do not match the priorities of this president or this department." Hegseth directed the department to cut the $580 million in spending in a memo dated Thursday. Advertisement

The bulk of the terminations consists of grants that are valued at a combined $360 million that fund research and activities "that are not aligned with DoD priorities," including those related to climate change, social science, the COVID-19 pandemic response and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and related social programs.

It also cut the Defense Civilian Human Resources Management software development program and associated active contracts at the Defense Human Resources activity.

According to the memo, the program is six years behind schedule and more than $280 million over budget with at least two more years needed before it becomes operational.

An additional $30 million in contracts with external consulting firms was also cut. The memo states the firms provided analysis products that are "not mission-critical" and represent the first batch of cancellations "of a broader effort that my Department leadership is undertaking to eliminate wasteful spending on non-essential consulting services, with more to follow in the weeks ahead."

Advertisement

The cuts come as President Donald Trump and his Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency temporary agency seek to eliminate spending they deem is wasteful and misaligned with president's priorities.

However, DOGE has attracted protests, lawsuits and criticism over its methods and spending cut.

Known as DOGE, the temporary agency has sought to reduce spending through dismantling independent agencies, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development, and mass firings.

According to its website, DOGE claims to have reduced federal spending by $115 billion.

In a video statement, Hegseth said the cuts he approved on Thursday were programs, contracts and grants that "are not a good use of taxpayer dollars."

"DOGE is helping us cut today," he said, adding that more than $800 million in wasteful spending has been terminated in the first few weeks since the Department of Defense partnered with the Musk-run organization.

"We're going to keep going for you guys," he said.

Earlier this month, Defense officials said DOGE had identified approximately $80 million in wasteful spending. It also announced plans to slash between 50,000 and 60,000 civilian jobs.