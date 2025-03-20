Trending
U.S. News
March 20, 2025 / 10:06 AM

Oklahoma set to put Wendell Grissom to death in first execution of 2025

By Ian Stark

March 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma is scheduled to execute Wendell Grissom on Thursday in the state's first execution of 2025.

The legal team that represents Grissom argued he should not be eligible for capital punishment because he allegedly suffered oxygen deprivation while being born, then had behavioral and emotional problems growing up. He was reportedly further damaged in car and motorcycle accidents as a teenager before leaving school due to "physical and cognitive difficulties."

Grissom's attorneys showed the clemency board CT and MRI scans that demonstrated abnormalities in his brain, but clemency was rejected by a five-person board with a 4-1 decision to deny, which means even the governor can't commute his sentence. The only option still available to potentially stop the execution would be in either federal courts or the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grissom was convicted of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, grand larceny and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in a home invasion where he shot and killed one person and shot another several times.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in February that Grissom is a "cruel and evil man whose "fate is sealed with the denial of clemency."

Grissom is slated to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. If the execution is conducted as announced, it will be the first execution performed by the state in 2025.

