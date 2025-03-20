Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 20, 2025 / 7:51 PM

Judge blocks DOGE's attempt to access sensitive Social Security data

By Mark Moran
Veterans and activists gather to demonstrate against the Trump administration's proposed cuts to Social Security, federal job losses of veterans, the pardoning of January 6 rioters and the reductions in veterans' healthcare costs during the "NowDC" rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC on Friday. The rally, organized by Fourteenth Now, is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from the White House over his alleged actions during January 6 at the Capitol in 2021. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Veterans and activists gather to demonstrate against the Trump administration's proposed cuts to Social Security, federal job losses of veterans, the pardoning of January 6 rioters and the reductions in veterans' healthcare costs during the "NowDC" rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC on Friday. The rally, organized by Fourteenth Now, is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from the White House over his alleged actions during January 6 at the Capitol in 2021. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked a move by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency to gain access to sensitive Social Security records.

In a scathing ruling, Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander accused DOGE of engaging in a "fishing expedition" and wrote that the quasi-government agency, loosely overseen by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, failed to provide any reason why it needed access to vast troves of personal and private Social Security information.

Advertisement

"The defense does not appear to share a privacy concern for the millions of Americans whose SSA records were made available to the DOGE affiliates, without their consent," the judge wrote, CNBC reported.

The DOGE team, despite claiming that it has experts on the team, never provided a valid reason for needing unfettered access to sensitive Social Security information, "thereby exposing personal, confidential, sensitive and private information that millions of Americans entrusted to their government," Hollander wrote.

Related

According to a lawsuit, filed by union members, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the, DOGE was attempting to access to data that contained Social Security numbers, medical provider information, medical and mental health treatment records, employer and employee payment records, employee earnings, addresses, bank records and tax information.

Advertisement

The Trump administration has said it is taking an aggressive approach to downsizing the federal government and eliminating waste from the budget.

It has laid off tens of thousands of employees across various high-profile agencies and administrations, many of which have been engaged in finding a solution to the latest outbreak of the Avian flu, tax collection and conservation programs.

Latest Headlines

Trump orders dismantling of U.S. Education Department
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump orders dismantling of U.S. Education Department
March 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, which Education Secretary Linda McMahon earlier acknowledged was her top priority.
DHS detains Georgetown U. lawful immigrant Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DHS detains Georgetown U. lawful immigrant Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
March 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Beyer says the detention is 'clear violation' of the First Amendment.
U.S. sanctions Chinese 'teapot' oil refinery, targets Iranian shadow fleet
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Chinese 'teapot' oil refinery, targets Iranian shadow fleet
March 20 (UPI) -- Federal officials have sanctioned a Chinese oil refinery, as well as an oil storage facility and their owners to cut off Iranian revenues from illicit oil sales that violate international sanctions.
U.S. existing home sales up much more than expected at 4.2% in February
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. existing home sales up much more than expected at 4.2% in February
March 20 (UPI) -- The National Association of Realtors Thursday reported February U.S. existing home sales were up 4.2%, much higher than expected.
More than 46,000 Tesla Cybertrucks recalled due to panel issue
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More than 46,000 Tesla Cybertrucks recalled due to panel issue
March 20 (UPI) -- Tesla must recall over 46.000 of its Cybertrucks due to the possibility that one of its panels could fall off.
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
March 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Wendell Grissom Thursday in the state's first execution of 2025.
One person injured; suspect in custody in Troy, Mich., shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
One person injured; suspect in custody in Troy, Mich., shooting
March 20 (UPI) -- One person was injured and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at aTroy, Mich., hospital.
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
March 20 (UPI) -- Results of the 2025 World Happiness Report indicate that the United States is at its unhappiest since the study started.
Judge denies U.S. Institute of Peace suit; criticizes DOGE's takeover tactics
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge denies U.S. Institute of Peace suit; criticizes DOGE's takeover tactics
March 20 (UPI) -- A judge rejected a complaint filed by the U.S. Institute of Peace against a takeover by the Trump administration but questioned tactics used by the Department of Government Efficiency in the appropriation.
Fed holds interest rates steady as U.S. economy attempts to navigate Trump policy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fed holds interest rates steady as U.S. economy attempts to navigate Trump policy
March 19 (UPI) -- The 99% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve was going to hold interest rates steady as recession fears rose became a certainty. The Fed decision was the first since new tariffs set off a trade war and stock volatility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Minnesota state senator faces charges of solicitation of minor for prostitution
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement