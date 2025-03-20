Trending
U.S. News
March 20, 2025 / 8:54 PM

Arizona police searching for 3 missing family members

By Mike Heuer
The three missing Kim family members are depicted in a missing persons flyer created by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Image by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office
The three missing Kim family members are depicted in a missing persons flyer created by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. Image by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office

March 20 (UPI) -- Three family members have been missing since March 13 and might have been involved in a deadly multi-vehicle collision on westbound I-40 during a winter storm.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Jiyeon Lee, 23, Taehee Kim, 69, and Junghee Kim, 64, were last known to be traveling west to Las Vegas on the interstate after leaving the Grand Canyon area.

They were traveling in a rented white 2024 BMW bearing California license plate 9KHN768, according to the Coconino Sheriff's Office, CBS News reported.

A flyer created by the sheriff's office says the rental vehicle's GPS last showed it traveling west at 3:27 p.m. MST, which is the same time that a deadly multi-vehicle accident occurred on westbound I-40, ABC News reported.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the freeway and caught fire while completely blocking the interstate's westbound lanes near mile marker 159.5 near Williams, Ariz., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Multiple vehicles, including more tractor-trailers, collided with other vehicles after their drivers did not slow down or properly brake.

"Multiple passenger vehicles were rear-ended, pushing the into and in some cases underneath crashed tractor-trailers," the Public Safety Department said.

The interstate was covered in snow and ice when the accident occurred, and the fire from the tractor-trailer spread to several other vehicles and burned for 20 hours.

A total of 22 vehicles, including 13 passenger vehicles, were involved in the accident and carried a total of 36 passengers.

Two died in the accident, and 16 were injured and transported for medical care.

Police don't know if the Kim family was involved in that accident, and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who might have made contact with the Kim family or has knowledge of their whereabouts after March 13 to contact them.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office can be reached by calling 928-774-4523 or 800-338-7888. A "silent witness" number is listed as 928-774-6111.

Judge blocks DOGE's attempt to access sensitive Social Security data
March 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked a move by the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency to gain access to sensitive Social Security records.
Trump orders dismantling of U.S. Education Department
March 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, which Education Secretary Linda McMahon earlier acknowledged was her top priority.
DHS detains Georgetown U. lawful immigrant Badar Khan Suri over social media posts
March 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Don Beyer says the detention is 'clear violation' of the First Amendment.
U.S. sanctions Chinese 'teapot' oil refinery, targets Iranian shadow fleet
March 20 (UPI) -- Federal officials have sanctioned a Chinese oil refinery, as well as an oil storage facility and their owners to cut off Iranian revenues from illicit oil sales that violate international sanctions.
U.S. existing home sales up much more than expected at 4.2% in February
March 20 (UPI) -- The National Association of Realtors Thursday reported February U.S. existing home sales were up 4.2%, much higher than expected.
More than 46,000 Tesla Cybertrucks recalled due to panel issue
March 20 (UPI) -- Tesla must recall over 46.000 of its Cybertrucks due to the possibility that one of its panels could fall off.
Wendell Grissom put to death by Oklahoma in state's first execution of 2025
March 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Wendell Grissom Thursday in the state's first execution of 2025.
One person injured; suspect in custody in Troy, Mich., shooting
March 20 (UPI) -- One person was injured and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at aTroy, Mich., hospital.
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
March 20 (UPI) -- Results of the 2025 World Happiness Report indicate that the United States is at its unhappiest since the study started.
Judge denies U.S. Institute of Peace suit; criticizes DOGE's takeover tactics
March 20 (UPI) -- A judge rejected a complaint filed by the U.S. Institute of Peace against a takeover by the Trump administration but questioned tactics used by the Department of Government Efficiency in the appropriation.
Trump wants to pave over Rose Garden's grass
China executes four Canadians, Ottawa says
Kohl's 'temporarily' won't accept Amazon returns at some stores
Trump floats plan to protect Ukraine's besieged power plants through U.S. ownership
World Happiness Report: U.S. falls to lowest-ever ranking; Finland still No. 1
