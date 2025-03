The United States fell to its lowest-ever ranking in the annual World Happiness Report, while Finland held the top spot for the eighth consecutive year. File Photo by NATO/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Results of the 2025 World Happiness Report indicate that the United States is at its unhappiest since the study started. The United States dropped to 24th in the world, where Americans on average scored 6.724 out of 10, a dip of .358 since 2012. Advertisement

Final results indicate that Finland stands as the happiest country right now and has been the happiest for the last eight years as Finns report an overall three-year average score of 7.736 out of 10 when asked to assess their lives.

The nation at the lowest ranking is Congo, where the three-year average life assessment stands at 5.030, up .733 from 2012.

The report was released Thursday to mark the United Nation's "International Day of Happiness," and uses data from sources such as the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll and the Gallup World Poll to determine the state of happiness around the world.

Factors used in the determination relate to a variety of social connections, ranging from family size and trusting others to acts like sharing meals and altruism.

Statistics released span between 2003 and 2023 and show that more Americans live alone now than since the study began, when the percentage was close to 14%; in 2025 it's at nearly 18%. Furthermore, Americans who live alone and dined alone rose from a 2004 low of beneath but close to 55%, but in 2023 it's approximately 70%, which actually dipped from its highest point of almost 80% in 2020.

Advertisement

The study shows almost 20% of Americans who live with others still eat all meals alone, which was another highest-ever mark. The percentage of Americans dining alone has increased 53% over the past two decades, according to a press release.